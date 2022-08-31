SANTA ROSA – A young Santa Rosa couple accused of causing the death of their infant from fentanyl poisoning in May will be petitioning the court on Thursday to release them from jail as they await trial, according to court documents. Madison Bernard, 23, and Evan Frostick, 26, were arrested after Bernard says she took fentanyl and then fell asleep with her 15-month-old infant in bed next to her on May 9. The coroner ruled that Bernard went to sleep surrounded by "loose drugs and paraphernalia" and that the baby had somehow ingested fentanyl and died in what the medical...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO