Columbus, OH

Ohio State safety Sonny Styles sheds black stripe

By Mark Russell
 3 days ago
Game week is finally here and the Buckeyes are getting ready to take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Leading into the game, star freshman Sonny Styles learned that he has lost his black stripe and is officially part of the brotherhood.

Styles has earned high praise from coaches, especially considering that the five-star recruit should still be in high school. Styles reclassified last year while a junior at Pickerington Central and enrolled at Ohio State as a 17-year-old student.

Early signs point to Styles being a generational talent in scarlet and gray. Check out what the newest member of BIA had to say after hearing the news.

Styles and the Buckeyes will take on Notre Dame this Saturday at 7:30 pm. Be sure to check out our preview and prediction to get you ready for the big game.

