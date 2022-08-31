Read full article on original website
Creston Police arrest Two People Friday Morning on Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people early this (Friday) morning on two drug-related charges. Police arrested 33-year-old Natasha Ann Campbell, and 30-year-old Richie Rodriguez, both from Creston, at 2:27 a.m. at 802 N. Cherry Street. Officers charged the two subjects with drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities transported Rodriquez and Campbell to the Union County Jail and released them after they posted the $1,300.00 cash bond. Additionally, Police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Julian Bell of Creston for driving while barred. Officers transported Bell to the Union County Jail and released him on a $1,300.00 bond.
Montgomery County Woman arrested for Assault
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police on Wednesday morning arrested 45-year-old Pegge Williams of Red Oak following a report of a female out of control at 1104 N. 3rd Street. Following an investigation, Police arrested Williams for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Williams to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on no bond until seen by a magistrate.
klkntv.com
Deputies arrest second man involved in robbery of Beatrice woman, sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies have arrested a second man involved in the robbery of a 33-year-old Beatrice woman, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. On Wednesday around 3 p.m., deputies and members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Miles in Omaha. Wagner said Miles was...
WOWT
Arrest in Omaha gun store burglary
A medical helicopter landed at a rest stop along I-80 Wednesday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop. Outdoor experience for Papio-LV students. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Schools are taking on a...
Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrests from August 21st through August 29. *On August 29th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trent Suhr, 39, of Walnut, for Driving While Barred. Suhr was transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked and held pending his later released on bond.
WOWT
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
Montgomery County Deputies arrest Pottawattamie County Man wanted in Adams County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested a Council Bluffs man early Sunday morning on two Adams County Warrants. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater on two Adams County warrants for Failure to Appear on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI. Deputies transported Fitzwater to the Adams County Jail. In...
siouxlandnews.com
ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
Red Oak Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
(Red Oak) This morning around 3 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department arrested 21 year old Jacob Christopher Cashatt of Red Oak for public intoxication in the 800 block of east Coolbaugh Streets. Cashatt was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was held on $300 bond.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports seven arrests between August 22nd and August 29th. Andrew Jensen, 40, of Atlantic, was arrested August 22nd for Driving While License Denied or Revoked. Cody Pleis, 31, of Walnut, was arrested August 23rd for Public Intoxication. Joseph Samuelson, 36, of Council Bluffs, was arrested...
KETV.com
Fugitive Task Force offers reward for Omaha murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metro Fugitive Task Force offered a $10,000 reward Monday for information that would lead to the arrest of murder suspect Romeo Chambers. Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for a homicide and robbery in Omaha in January, and crimes in Kearney, Nebraska according to a news release from the Deputy U.S. Marshal in Omaha.
KETV.com
Loose tire hits oncoming traffic near Gretna interstate, injures two people
GRETNA, Neb. — Officials responded to a multiple-injury crash near Gretna Wednesday afternoon. By the westbound Gretna exit 432 on Interstate 80, law enforcement said two people were injured in the accident. Officials said a tire came off 82-year-old Clifford Kern's Dodge Avenger traveling eastbound and struck two vehicles...
iheart.com
Man shot Monday morning in South Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A man in injured in an early Monday morning shooting in South Omaha. Omaha Police say just before 5:30 Monday morning, officers were called to Nebraska Medicine after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. Investigators say 38 year old Braylon Hardeman was shot near 24th and Castelar. Police say it is not clear yet what led up to the shooting and who else may have been involved.
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Council Bluffs Police investigating suspicious death after body found in river
The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was found dead in the Missouri River on Friday.
WOWT
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former city police officer, fired from the force six years ago, has been arrested for robbery. According to the OPD report, former officer Wendy Redding, 48, was involved in a carjacking. Redding was fired from the Omaha Police Department in 2016 after 22 years with the force.
Man injured in Motorcycle Crash in Cass County
(Atlantic) A motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Cass County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the 59.6-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured motorist as 26-year-old Carolos Alberto Espinosa Herrera. The State Police...
kjan.com
Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant
Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Norma R Byers, 93, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Service: FuneralName: Norma Ruth ByersPronunciat…
