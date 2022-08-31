ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

Comments / 6

Joann Cadden
3d ago

All stores should be closed on thanksgiving so you could enjoy the holiday and get up early the next day and enjoy Black Friday sales .

Reply
14
Rhonda Bitler
2d ago

Kudos. Holidays are about families and friends and all loved ones. It is good to see Boscovs gets it. I'll be doing Christmas shopping there this season.

Reply
5
Натаниэль
2d ago

Awesome. I enjoy the Boscov's at the Fairground Square Mall outside of Reading, they have a restaurant. The food is good.

Reply
4
Related
Newswatch 16

CTown Supermarket opens in south Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers filled the aisles inside CTown Supermarket along South Washington Avenue in Scranton on Friday morning. The store held its grand opening, and customers couldn't wait to peruse the products. There hasn't been a grocery store in this part of town for about seven years, and...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Complex with Wawa, apartments, bank being considered for undeveloped land in Bethlehem Twp.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Exeter, PA
berkscountyliving.com

So Sweet! Step Inside the Port Clinton Peanut Shop.

Take a drive to Port Clinton, a little borough nestled on the edge of Schuylkill County. As you enter the town, the smell of freshly roasted peanuts from the Port Clinton Peanut Shop will tickle your nose. Walk in to discover not just a variety of roasted nuts, but also a sweet tooth’s paradise.
PORT CLINTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Department Stores#Shopping Hours#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Exeter Twp#Boscovs Com
Newswatch 16

Break-ins reported at USPS mail collection boxes

SCRANTON, Pa. — It is September 1, so if you have rent or any bills due, you might want to think twice before dropping them off in the USPS collection boxes. The boxes outside the post office on Stafford Avenue and South Main Avenue in Scranton were broken into overnight Monday into Tuesday.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Flooding no more? Commerce Boulevard set to be fixed

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Could residents be saying goodbye to “Lake Commerce”? A new pipe is scheduled to be placed to help stop the flooding when it rains on Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City. According to Cesare Forconi, Dickson City Borough Manager, a contract is being drafted with all parties affected and involved with the […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Keystone Automotive fined $2.5 million by EPA

EXETER, Pa. — Keystone Automotive will pay a $2.5 million penalty for allegedly selling aftermarket devices that were designed to defeat the emissions control systems on cars and trucks. The vehicle parts distributor has headquarters in Exeter. The EPA says the company's actions violated the clean air act. The...
EXETER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
WBRE

‘Finding a Forever Home’ 2022

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several shelters in our area are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing a new home.    Join the Eyewitness News team as we present “Finding a Forever Home”. SPCA of Luzerne County AWSOM Animal Shelter 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360  (570) 421-3647 https://www.awsomanimals.org/ Danville PSPCA  1467 Bloom Rd., Danville, PA 17821 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

New glamping opportunity opens in Albrightsville

Camptel in Albrightsville has opened, offering an opportunity for “glamping” in the Poconos. “Glamping” is camping with modern luxuries, with shipping containers that have been turned into little “homes,” ranging from 19 feet to 42 feet. Owners Joanne and Doug Colkilt began buying shipping containers in Florida to provide affordable housing and homes for the homeless.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Pocono Update

Stonehaüs Meadery Will Officially Open During Stroudfest

With anticipation high, the Stonehaüs Meadery in Stroudsburg will officially open its doors this Saturday. STROUDSBURG | On Saturday, September 3, the Stonehaüs Meadery will celebrate its grand opening at 2 pm on Main Street during Stroudfest. Many in attendance will have the opportunity to listen to great music and try mead for the first time. A live performance by local musician Walter Lee will begin at 7 pm. WATCH VIDEO.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Scranton Post Office Mailbox Break-In

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — “I think that’s good to stop it, while they are still investigating”. The boxes outside the post office on Stafford Avenue in Scranton were broken into between Monday night and Tuesday. Postal Inspector George Clark tells me that the United States Postal...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Walmart thief leads police on high-speed chase

Sayre, Pa. — Police officers in Athens received a call from Walmart about a suspected theft on the night of August 24. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine, N.Y., was identified as a suspect by Asset Protection officers, who then alerted police. Officer Rich Horton responded to the call and drove to the Walmart. Horton viewed a vehicle described by Asset Protection officers departing the parking lot of Walmart near the...
SAYRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy