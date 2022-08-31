Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Learnsoft bags first external financing to expand its corporate upskilling platform
In the corporate sector, upskilling (teaching employees additional skills) and reskilling (training employees on an entirely different set of skills in preparation for a new role) are being prioritized across whole organizations, with much of the interest driven by various pandemic-fueled resignations and a desperate need to retain top talent. One recent report from the Society for Human Resource Management found that more than half of U.S. employers (52%) now provide upskilling training, while 73% offer initial skills training to help workers do their current jobs. Indeed, companies such as JPMorgan, Accenture and Verizon have launched high-profile, million- and billion-dollar programs designed to help their workers upskill.
TechCrunch
Yes, your 5-year financial projections are going to be wrong. You need them anyway
VCs understand as well as you do that you can’t predict the future. Hell, that isn’t just true for companies at the pre-seed stage; if founders could predict the future, there wouldn’t be so much nervousness around IPOs. But it’s worth keeping in mind that your investors...
TechCrunch
Why software stocks got hammered today
In the wake of Snap’s layoffs and startup staff-cutting galore, you are likely not surprised that there is some bad news out and about in the tech market. But today’s ill tidings are a bit worse than just another round of lackluster headlines — after managing to stabilize, the value of software stocks took more blows today.
TechCrunch
To reach fintech’s next level, infrastructure providers must address these pain points
But fintech is resilient. Innovation continues to drive new developments in lending, payments, crypto and, in particular, infrastructure, showing that the industry still has lots of room for growth. And even though investment activity decreased this year, it still remains well above where it was in 2019 and 2020. Infrastructure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
2-for-1 sale on TC Sessions: Crypto passes!
One general admission Launch pass typically costs $199, but our Labor Day sale gets you two Launch passes for the price of one — that’s just $99.50* each!. What’s in store for you once you take advantage of this amazing offer? Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other bold risk takers across the blockchain, crypto, DeFi and web3 ecosystems. You’ll find a double fistful of awesome early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor, gutsy VCs looking for a rising star, and members of the press chasing the next big crypto stories.
TechCrunch
Fintech startup Alloy leans on fraud prevention to land new $1.55B valuation
Since that time, the startup has evolved that offering to not only automate onboarding identity decisions but to also automate transaction monitoring and credit underwriting. And today, Alloy is announcing that it has raised an additional $52 million at a $1.55 billion valuation 11 months after raising $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation. The fact that the startup has managed to raise this amount of capital in such a challenging fundraising environment is impressive, but the fact that it has also increased its valuation is notable considering that many companies these days are either struggling to raise or raising at flat or even down rounds.
TechCrunch
An action plan for founders fundraising in fintech’s choppy waters
That’s not true any longer. The collapse in valuations on the public market has been extreme. A significant number of the biggest fintech companies to go public in the last couple of years are now worth less than the money they’d raised. And that drop in confidence has now permeated to all stages of the market.
TechCrunch
Indian agency searches fintech Paytm, Razorpay and Cashfree offices in Chinese loan apps probe
The Enforcement Directorate said its searches at high-profile Indian firms and businesses controlled by Chinese personnel were prompted by 18 complaints made to the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru. The complaints alleged the businesses’ involvement in “extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amount of loans through the mobile apps.”
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Embedded finance fintech Pezesha raises $11M pre-Series A equity-debt round
Hey, hey, hey! Good to have you back with us again. Today, we’re mostly amazed at how quiet Twitter gets during Burning Man, and excited that we’re doing a Labor Day sale for TechCrunch Plus, if you’ve been wanting to read our subscription site but you’ve been holding off for whatever reason. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Coming out of COVID, investors lose their taste for board meetings
“Two of the board members didn’t show up, and the company had a resolution on the agenda to pass the budget,” recalls an exasperated Olsen. A “junior person was there for the venture firm” — a co-investor in the startup — but that individual was “not allowed to vote because they’re not the board member. And so we had this dynamic where all of a sudden, the founder is like, ‘Well, wait a minute, so I can’t get my budget approved because people aren’t showing up to my board meeting?'”
TechCrunch
How tech giants are responding to the growing green card backlog
The plea was, of course, self-serving — Amazon topped the list of companies applying for green cards in 2019 with 1,500 applications, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. But it did serve to spotlight that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) — the agency responsible for issuing green cards — is barreling toward a failure to adjudicate tens of thousands of applications before a September 30 deadline.
TechCrunch
Tracking cybersecurity investment during the venture downturn
Cybersecurity stocks have given back some gains this year; they are not immune from market repricing. But at the same time, the cohort is taking on less water. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. We’re curious if the...
TechCrunch
AngelList, Calendly and Reddit hone product market fit at Disrupt
If customers are ripping products out of your hands, congratulations — you have PMF. But that definition does not necessarily apply to every startup’s product or service. Murky PMF definitions muddy challenging waters, but things become even more interesting during a changing market. Getting PMF right determines the...
TechCrunch
SeatGeek raises $238M privately after ditching going public via SPAC
The news comes after the company terminated a SPAC (special-purpose acquisition company) deal with blank-check company RedBall Acquisition Corp that would have taken SeatGeek public. “Given the public market volatility, we determined that terminating the SPAC was in the best interest of all parties. We’re happy with how quickly we...
TechCrunch
The weakest link: Charting supply chain risk in an era of globalization
Working with suppliers in or near unstable countries creates significant risk for companies, as business continuity grows ever more uncertain as risk increases. That holds true for a supplier’s own supply chain (what we call “subsuppliers”) as well. For most companies, it’s impossible to identify all the subcontractors and subsuppliers they’re connected with across multiple degrees of separation.
A New Crop of CEOs Are Poised to Take Over Heritage Retail Brands as They Navigate An Industry in Flux
Two weeks ago, Foot Locker announced that its CEO, Dick Johnson would step down and be replaced by Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon, effective Sept. 1. The move was lauded immediately: Shares of the company surged as analysts praised Dillon’s successful nine-year tenure at Ulta, where she helped elevate the store experience, triple the company’s market capitalization, and roll out a long-term partnership with Fanatics. To many, Dillon’s strong vision and experience navigating a DTC boom made her the right choice to lead Foot Locker’s post-pandemic future at a time when the athletic industry is undergoing seismic change and evolution. In an Aug. 22...
TechCrunch
Kula makes the job recruitment process less exhausting
Kula announced today it has raised a $12 million seed round co-led by Sequoia Capital India and Square Peg Capital, with participation from returning investors Venture Highway and Together Fund. The new funding comes less than six months after Kula’s pre-seed and brings its total raised to $15 million before...
TechCrunch
Falkon closes $16M round to automate sales workflows and analyses
Akmal started Falkon in 2020 alongside Josh Zana and Aakash Kambuj as an “augmented analytics” company with the goal of improving business operations through analysis and automation. They’d all three worked together on the OneDrive team at Microsoft and went on to spend time at Dropbox, Amazon, Amperity, Code.org and Zulily. Akmal was the VP of product and engineering at Code.org and the head of product at Amperity, while Kambuj previously headed engineering at Dropbox’s search team. Zana, meanwhile, was a senior software developer at Amazon working on the Fire TV line of devices.
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: Front’s $65M Series D deck
From round to round, the company’s CEO Mathilde Collin outlines the evolution of the company and how it is positioned in the market. She writes one of the clearest breakdowns of how the purpose of each round has evolved:. : “We’re a good team with a large market opportunity.”...
TechCrunch
India plans to speed up testing and safety approvals for electronic devices
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the country’s nodal agency responsible for setting quality and safety standards, has considered a pilot project to do away with the existing sequential testing model and deploy parallel testing for electronic devices in the South Asian market. As reported by Reuters, the BIS...
