Technology

TechCrunch

Learnsoft bags first external financing to expand its corporate upskilling platform

In the corporate sector, upskilling (teaching employees additional skills) and reskilling (training employees on an entirely different set of skills in preparation for a new role) are being prioritized across whole organizations, with much of the interest driven by various pandemic-fueled resignations and a desperate need to retain top talent. One recent report from the Society for Human Resource Management found that more than half of U.S. employers (52%) now provide upskilling training, while 73% offer initial skills training to help workers do their current jobs. Indeed, companies such as JPMorgan, Accenture and Verizon have launched high-profile, million- and billion-dollar programs designed to help their workers upskill.
TechCrunch

India plans to speed up testing and safety approvals for electronic devices

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the country’s nodal agency responsible for setting quality and safety standards, has considered a pilot project to do away with the existing sequential testing model and deploy parallel testing for electronic devices in the South Asian market. As reported by Reuters, the BIS...
TechCrunch

Jumia, Zipline launch drone package delivery in Ghana

Jumia said it will integrate its existing distribution network with Zipline’s automated on-demand delivery system for rapid home deliveries, especially to shoppers residing in remote areas. The partnership follows a growing uptake of Jumia in Africa’s rural areas due to the expansion of its distribution and logistics networks, with...
The Associated Press

Fairmarkit Secures $35.6 Million Series C Funding to Help More Enterprises Optimize “Tail Spend”

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Fairmarkit, the automated sourcing platform that is transforming the procurement of goods and services for enterprises, today announced a $35.6 million Series C investment, bringing its total funding to date to $78 million. The round was led by OMERS Growth Equity with participation from investors GGV Capital,Insight Partners, HighlandX, as well as a new strategic investment from ServiceNow. The new capital will further fuel Fairmarkit’s rapid growth through strategic hiring, increased technology partnerships and product development. The company is optimizing the platform for all sourcing events and plans to add the same level of intelligence to payments, bringing customers closer to full autonomous sourcing. In addition, Fairmarkit was recently added to the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list, ranked 159. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005138/en/ Top row, left to right: Celeste Ackert, CFO; Kevin Frechette, CEO, co-founder; Victor Kushch, Chief Technology Officer, Co-founder Bottom row, left to right: Kevin Turn, Chief Customer Officer; Tarek Alaruri, Chief Operations Officer, Co-founder (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

The weakest link: Charting supply chain risk in an era of globalization

Working with suppliers in or near unstable countries creates significant risk for companies, as business continuity grows ever more uncertain as risk increases. That holds true for a supplier’s own supply chain (what we call “subsuppliers”) as well. For most companies, it’s impossible to identify all the subcontractors and subsuppliers they’re connected with across multiple degrees of separation.
insideevs.com

Tesla Submits Permit To Produce Batteries On New Lines At Fremont

Tesla just recently submitted a permit requesting the ability to set up a new EV battery manufacturing line at its original factory in Fremont, California. The factory hasn't made a reputation producing battery cells or battery packs in the past, but it looks like that stands to change going forward.
TechCrunch

Fintech startup Alloy leans on fraud prevention to land new $1.55B valuation

Since that time, the startup has evolved that offering to not only automate onboarding identity decisions but to also automate transaction monitoring and credit underwriting. And today, Alloy is announcing that it has raised an additional $52 million at a $1.55 billion valuation 11 months after raising $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation. The fact that the startup has managed to raise this amount of capital in such a challenging fundraising environment is impressive, but the fact that it has also increased its valuation is notable considering that many companies these days are either struggling to raise or raising at flat or even down rounds.
TechCrunch

Tesla hiring ‘high-volume’ recruiters in Quebec

A job posting by the global battery-electric brand seeks “an extraordinary recruiter” with “strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment to providing an unforgettable candidate experience.”. CEO Elon Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August that the company could eventually...
The Associated Press

TurbineOne Announces Strategic Partnership with Doodle Labs to Deliver New AI/ML in Communications-Contested Environments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- TurbineOne, the frontline perception company dedicated to empowering first responders and warfighters with the world’s best technology, today announced a new strategic partnership with Doodle Labs, the global leader in high-performance mesh routers for private wireless networks. The partnership brings new capabilities to warfighters on the front lines. It also unites two technology leaders to work within the scope of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) new Zero Trust architecture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005051/en/ TurbineOne announced a new strategic partnership with Doodle Labs to bring new capabilities to warfighters on the front lines (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Digi International Selects MaxLinear PCIe Bridges and Serial Transceivers for Integration into Digi Connect Console Access Servers

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced that Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), a global leader in IoT connectivity products and services, selected MaxLinear PCIe bridges and serial transceivers for the Digi Connect® IT high-performance console access servers used in data center and infrastructure markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005315/en/ Digi International Selects MaxLinear Solutions for Digi Connect Console Access Servers (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

AngelList, Calendly and Reddit hone product market fit at Disrupt

If customers are ripping products out of your hands, congratulations — you have PMF. But that definition does not necessarily apply to every startup’s product or service. Murky PMF definitions muddy challenging waters, but things become even more interesting during a changing market. Getting PMF right determines the...
TechCrunch

Don’t sweat the singularity

It’s also an indication that America has made a good deal of progress on the labor front since President Grover Cleveland signed the national holiday into law in 1894 — and a dozen years later, when Upton Sinclair published “The Jungle,” a scathing novel that doubled as a takedown of America’s wildly unsafe and unsanitary meatpacking industry.
The Associated Press

Boomi Speeds Time to Value for Customers With New Partner Accelerators

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it has expanded its global partner program to include new opportunities for its approximately 800 partners worldwide to submit Partner Accelerators to the recently launched Boomi Discover Catalog. Partners can now create their own accelerators for customers to set up in their Boomi accounts to address specific use cases, providing additional revenue opportunities, while further speeding customers’ time to value. In addition, Boomi today also announced simplified training, shortening the time it takes for partners to leverage Boomi’s technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005222/en/ Boomi Speeds Time to Value for Customers With New Partner Accelerators (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Early-bird pricing returns for a Disrupt Labor Day flash sale

Right now and through Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, you can buy a Disrupt pass and pocket significant savings. There’s so much to see, do and learn at Disrupt. Here are just two main-stage sessions you can enjoy, and be sure to peruse the full event agenda to see what other startup excitement awaits you.
TechCrunch

In leaked memo, Aurora CEO weighs spinouts, layoffs and acquisitions against sale to big tech

The ideas, all aimed at shoring up its cash position and extending its runway in tough market conditions, were laid out in an internal memo first reported by Bloomberg and also viewed by TechCrunch. The internal memo, which was intended for the board ahead of its August 3 meeting, was mistakenly sent to all Aurora employees, which today numbers around 1,600 people.
