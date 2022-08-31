Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a thief caught on camera passing counterfeit money. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say on Tuesday of this week officers took a report of a subject passing a counterfeit bill at Casey’s, 1100 E. Iron, Salina. At approximately 5:22 AM a female suspect pulled up to the gas pumps in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger. She entered the store and prepaid for fuel using a $100 bill. It was later discovered the bill was counterfeit.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO