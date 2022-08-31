ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 3

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COURTNEY LEONARD HARRIS, 21, Junction City, Aggravated robbery; inflicts bodily harm; Bond $50,000. ELIAS WILLIAM JENE PFEIFFER, 22, Green, Domestic battery; Knowing or...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Council Grove man arrested for meth, marijuana

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday night which led to the arrest of one person. Just before 11:00 p.m. on August 31st, officers conducted a search warrant at 319 Columbia St. Apt #1. As a result of the search warrant, Harley Truan, of Council Grove was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

Defense Attorney explains possible next steps for Chandler case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler... 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options. Six days of deliberations ended yesterday with the jury split seven to five on the murder charges against Chandler...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
#Inattentive
KSNT News

Charges filed against teenager accused of bringing gun to school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office against a teenager accused of bringing a gun to school. According to Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay, charges of aggravated endangering of a child and criminal use of weapons have been filed against 18-year-old Victor Fuentes Jr. His next court appearance […]
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Counterfeit Suspect Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a thief caught on camera passing counterfeit money. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say on Tuesday of this week officers took a report of a subject passing a counterfeit bill at Casey’s, 1100 E. Iron, Salina. At approximately 5:22 AM a female suspect pulled up to the gas pumps in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger. She entered the store and prepaid for fuel using a $100 bill. It was later discovered the bill was counterfeit.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka shooting victim identified by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified. According to the Topeka Police Department, KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, was the victim of a shooting that happened at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. The investigation into the death of Ivy […]
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Hung jury in Chandler trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler.   Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man sentenced in a deadly Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced to 38 months after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, improper driving and operating a vehicle without a license. Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, of Topeka, was arrested after a deadly crash Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He hit a business sign at […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Junction City police issue scam alert

*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

JCPD identify man involved in Tuesday standoff

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – On Wednesday, the Junction City Police Department named the man behind a four and a half hour long standoff with officers. Curtis McDaniel barricaded himself in his home in the 800 block of Skyline Drive late Tuesday afternoon, according to the department. Officers were originally called on a disturbance between neighbors […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
