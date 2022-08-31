Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
An Introduction to Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy
Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) utilizes ketamine to help patients struggling to find relief from mental health symptoms. Research has explored the potential of psychedelics in psychotherapy for several decades. Ketamine's dissociative and pain-managing processes help individuals safely explore painful emotions and memories. Talk therapy has been an excellent–sometimes life-saving–process for many...
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
psychologytoday.com
We Still Don’t Know How Antidepressants Work
SSRIs work for many people with depression. Yet, we still don't entirely understand how they work. Some with depression will do better receiving psychotherapy over medication; some a combination of the two, and others just an antidepressant. We should be cautious about over-interpreting any single set of results on this...
psychologytoday.com
Can the Diagnosis of ADHD Be Helpful to Parents?
ADHD behaviors may be misinterpreted as indifference, laziness, or even willful defiance, leaving parents confused and frustrated. Children with ADHD are often subjected to stigma and harsh reactions from teachers and parents. The minds of children with ADHD can show great potential when tuned to their own unique and passionate...
psychologytoday.com
What Are Grounding Techniques?
Sometimes life throws you a curveball and you find yourself overwhelmed. Maybe you experienced a loss. Perhaps you find yourself pondering the meaning of life. Or maybe the current state of world affairs makes you feel lost. Whenever you find yourself feeling anxious or stressed, you can use grounding techniques to reconnect with yourself and the present moment. This research-based strategy may be helpful for anxiety, panic attacks, flashbacks, or even dissociation.
nypressnews.com
The food shown to cause vision loss – bought by 99% of Britons
Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.
psychologytoday.com
Functional Gastrointestinal Symptoms and Elimination Diets
Treating functional gastrointestinal symptoms often involves diets that involve eliminating specific foods. Elimination diets, when used appropriately, can relieve the physical symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome in some people. Elimination diets may trigger or aggravate feeding and eating disorders. Abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, constipation, and diarrhea are common gastrointestinal symptoms...
MedicalXpress
Study finds enzyme in the brain is a 'metastat' for body weight
An enzyme found in the brain acts as a major regulator of body weight, Yale researchers have discovered. In a new study, they found that removing the enzyme from neurons in a part of the brain known as the hypothalamus led mice to gain weight and burn less fat. This finding, they say, suggests that the enzyme could be a target for treating metabolic disease.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty
The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
psychologytoday.com
6 Signs of Mistrust/Abuse Schema
People with the mistrust/abuse schema have learned rules from what they experienced as a cruel, mean, abusive world. With the mistrust/abuse schema, your brain considers relationships to be a potential threat, so it keeps the stress response turned on. The key to recovery is training your brain to understand that...
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
How Narcissists Raise Their Self-Esteem
Narcissistic man (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Tono Balaguer. We all want to improve our social status and self-esteem, but narcissists feel compelled to. A recent study concluded this is their constant concern. More than most people, they look to others for self-definition and self-esteem, which is very high or low. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, their self-appraisal fluctuates between extreme inflation and deflation.
psychologytoday.com
Hypnosis With and Without Imagery
A significant number of individuals report that they cannot imagine well in their “mind’s eye.”. The type of suggestion used in hypnosis should vary depending on an individual patient’s facility with use of imagery. Imagery typically is used as part of clinical hypnosis, but effective hypnosis therapy...
psychologytoday.com
High Sensitivity Does Not “Overlap” With Narcissism
Despite the attention a new paper has gained, high sensitivity does not “overlap” with narcissism. Publicly correlating narcissism with high sensitivity has the potential to do great harm. Narcissism is one of those labels nobody wants, so when a particular research study began to show up as a...
New study busts myths about cannabis users
For decades, cannabis use has been associated with laziness and a lack of motivation. However, a study released last month indicates that stereotype is not backed up by science.
labroots.com
A Common Bacterial Infection Could Lead to Colon Cancer
Infections of the bacterium C. difficile can cause diarrhea and inflammation of the colon called colitis. It is estimated that around half a million infections of C. diff occur every year in the United States. Most C. diff infections occur while an individual is taking antibiotics or just after taking antibiotics.
verywellhealth.com
Top of Foot Pain: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
With its 26 bones, 30 joints, and over 100 ligaments, muscles, and tendons, the foot is an extremely intricate structure. Because of this complex nature, it can be difficult to determine the exact cause of pain on the top (dorsal) part of the foot. Paying attention to the details of...
psychologytoday.com
What Happens in Vagus
The vagus nerve is a primary component of the parasympathetic nervous system and a direct link between the gut and the brain. Gut-Brain communication through the vagus nerve involves cell-mediated sensing, microbiota direct signaling, and indirect signaling. Manipulation of the vagus nerve via electrical stimulation has been shown effective in...
psychologytoday.com
The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
psychologytoday.com
The Mind-Body Connection of Therapeutic Breathing
Your breathing pattern predictably changes when you’re distressed. Diaphragmatic breathing patterns decrease your psychological and biochemical stress. Nasal breathing has evolutionary value and can help you cultivate relaxation. You can cultivate a relaxation response through deliberate breathing practice. Breathe in deeply to bring your mind home to your body....
