ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…

It is no secret that the crypto market was taken aback after the 19 August sell-off. Market skeptics continue to warn about the dire conditions in the macro scenario. Among the losers of the sell-off are the prized meme tokens: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both the tokens were enjoying their respective bullish activity until the crash.
MARKETS
u.today

Here's When Bitcoin Will Start Growing Again: Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Rumor#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Fud#Robinhoodapp#Robinhood#Doge
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

Binance Halts Deposits and Withdrawals of Defunct Terra Ecosystem Tokens: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation

United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
BUSINESS
u.today

Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Chronoly.io Expected to Grow by 5000% as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders Invest in CRNO

The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy