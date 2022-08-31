Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…
It is no secret that the crypto market was taken aback after the 19 August sell-off. Market skeptics continue to warn about the dire conditions in the macro scenario. Among the losers of the sell-off are the prized meme tokens: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both the tokens were enjoying their respective bullish activity until the crash.
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Start Growing Again: Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?
Is an encore performance just beginning for what was once the hottest cryptocurrency in the world?
589 Trillion Reasons Shiba Inu Won't Reach $1 (for Now)
The basic math simply doesn't support more blockbuster price gains for Shiba Inu investors.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
Crypto crash: how a teacher’s dream investment turned into a nightmare loss
“If I’d sold everything, I would’ve had a quarter of a million pounds,” Duncan* says ruefully of the staggering worth of his cryptocurrency holdings at the start of this year. Like lots of amateur investors, the 47-year-old former primary schoolteacher got into cryptocurrencies in a big way...
u.today
Binance Halts Deposits and Withdrawals of Defunct Terra Ecosystem Tokens: Details
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
FOXBusiness
Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation
United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
u.today
Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
cryptopotato.com
Mad Money Jim Cramer Says the Fed Will Take Down Speculative Assets Like Bitcoin
“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer thinks the Federal Reserve will bring down all speculative assets. Jim Crame is back at it again with yet another U-turn in terms of his cryptocurrency stance. He called bitcoin and altcoins speculative assets and warned individuals to refrain from investing in them. In...
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
bitcoinist.com
Chronoly.io Expected to Grow by 5000% as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders Invest in CRNO
The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Data: Long-Term Holders Are Currently Putting More Selling Pressure Than Short-Term Holders
On-chain data suggests the Bitcoin Long-Term Holders are currently putting more selling pressure on the market than short-term holders. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Short-Term Holders and US investors haven’t sold as much lately as during...
