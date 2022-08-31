Read full article on original website
RECAP: West Michigan 10, Fort Wayne 3
*FORT WAYNE, Ind. *-- On a college football Saturday, the TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 10-3, at Parkview Field in front of 7,094 fans. *Jackson Wolf *made a 41-yard field goal for Fort Wayne, but a West Michigan touchdown proved to be the difference. Just...
Bullpen Struggles in 5-2 Loss
FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps were dealt a small blow to their 2022 postseason chances as the bullpen struggled in a 5-2 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday night in front of 7,042 fans at Parkview Field. West Michigan’s bullpen surrendered four of the five...
‘Caps Win, Still Three Games Behind
FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed great pitching as Keider Montero led the charge in a 5-2 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday night at Parkview Field. The Whitecaps have now won each of the first three games of this series but have been unable...
RECAP: Whitecaps Top TinCaps Thursday Night
*FORT WAYNE, Ind. *-- *Lucas Dunn *delivered a two-run hit, but the TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 5-2, on Thursday night at Parkview Field. Dunn, the second baseman, knocked a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, by then, the Whitecaps (35-22,...
