“First Friday” has returned for the month of September! Celebrate the First Friday of September on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Manteo. Dare Arts will have Joseph Caroppoli’s art exhibit opening reception and The Rea Family Band playing live music in The Courtyard starting at 6 p.m. The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs will be playing acoustic tunes at Old Tom Street, Stereo In Words will be playing at Magnolia Pavilion. An array of Manteo restaurants will have live music as well.

MANTEO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO