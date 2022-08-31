Read full article on original website
Mark Hamilton “Marco” Johnston
Mark H. Johnston died tragically in Currituck County September 1, 2022 at the age of 57. He was born in Norfolk, VA May 28, 1965 and was preceded in death by his father Earl H. Johnston. Mark or “Marco” or “Mark St. John” as he was lovingly known throughout the...
Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson
Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson passed from his earthly home on August 30, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC. He was born June 3, 1946, in Kinston, NC to the late Mankie Harper Thompson and Hubert Arlington Thompson. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Mary Nelson Glass Thompson and his children: Amy Haley Thompson, Elizabeth Wythe Thompson Gibbs (David Cooper Gibbs), and Dr. Harper Allen Thompson (Annie Reese Leffingwell Thompson).
Richard J. Burris
Kill Devil Hills – Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
Business After Hours event set for October 6 at Elizabethan Gardens
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
East coast surfers surge in Round 1 of the WRV Outer Banks Pro
The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico QS 1,000 kicked off the 2021/’22 Regional QS season today in challenging, two-foot windswell. Men’s Round 1 bouts were decided before the wind overpowered the incoming tide, but the damage was done by early event standouts. No women’s competition today as they look to make their debuts Friday, September 2.
‘First Friday’ of September kicks off this evening in Downtown Manteo
“First Friday” has returned for the month of September! Celebrate the First Friday of September on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Manteo. Dare Arts will have Joseph Caroppoli’s art exhibit opening reception and The Rea Family Band playing live music in The Courtyard starting at 6 p.m. The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs will be playing acoustic tunes at Old Tom Street, Stereo In Words will be playing at Magnolia Pavilion. An array of Manteo restaurants will have live music as well.
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for August 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny by Employee. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Employee stealing from the business. Under Investigation. August 5, 2022. Forgery and Uttering. 26000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Waves. Subject purchased items with counterfeit money. Under...
Dare County sheds light on Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Town Hall event to be held
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month — a time to raise awareness of this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. This month provides an opportunity to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide. In the most recent Dare County Community Health Needs Assessment,...
Outer Banks Urgent Care Centers available to provide prescription refills for individuals without primary care providers
On August 26, Ronnie Sloan, CEO of the Outer Banks Hospital, announced that the Outer Banks Urgent Care Centers are available to handle prescription refills for individuals who do not have a primary care provider. The Town of Manteo and the Healthcare Task Force are pleased to hear this announcement...
