Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Bucks County
WARRINGTON, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at a store in Bucks County. Video above: Five things to know about the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 7-9-15-30-35-43, from the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing. The Fine Wine &...
Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Quarryville sold a $1 million winning Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release, the ticket was sold at Turkey Hill...
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
Good Brotha’s Book Cafe in Harrisburg relocating to build a ‘better brand’
A Harrisburg cafe is percolating up a move aimed at helping a Dauphin County library increase its visibility. Good Brotha’s Book Cafe will relocate this fall from 1419 N. Third St. to the McCormick Riverfront Library as part of the library’s $3.5 million renovation project. Owner Stefan Hawkins said he is closing Good Brotha’s midtown shop on Sept. 10.
Is this $100 gift card offer I got in the mail real? | FOX43 Finds Out
RED LION, Pa. — A woman from York County opened her mailbox to find a $100 dollar Visa gift card offer. It looks legitimate, but also maybe too good to be true. The woman from Red Lion contacted FOX43 to see if this is a real offer. It is, but there's a catch, and it's all related to your energy bill.
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA
Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
Despite a Zero Chance of Snow, Pottstown Will Soon Be Covered in White
Pottstown's Fete en Blanc is a unique dining experience.Image via PAED and Hobart's Run. Pottstown Area Economic Development (PAED) and Hobart’s Run are hosting their fifth annual Fête en Blanc in Pottstown.
17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA
This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
Dauphin County diner closing due to PennDOT project
On Thursday, a beloved diner in Dauphin County is closing its doors after more than three decades of service. The diner has to relocate due to PennDOT's I-83 expansion project.
Cousins open diner in Dauphin County with breakfasts, baklava and outdoor dog station
Two cousins have brought their New Cumberland diner concept to the East Shore. Emad Boulus and Melad Fahmy recently opened Progress Diner at the former Soul Burrito headquarters at 314 S. Progress Ave. in Susquehanna Township. The two also operate Bridge Diner in New Cumberland. Their new venture fills the...
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3M sold in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Cumberland County. The $3 Million Diamonds and Gold ticket was sold at the Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners...
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
Bridge closure in York County has been rescheduled
A scheduled bridge closure in York County has been moved back. The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, has been rescheduled. The bridge was expected to close at midnight, September 22. However, PennDOT officials said a crane needed for the...
New Midstate museum is full of bologna
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One museum is now open in Lebanon County and it is something you usually do not find in museums. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats opened a new outlet store and museum along North Railroad Street in Palmyra on Thursday, Sept. 1. Get daily news, weather,...
Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart
A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
