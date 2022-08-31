ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 12

The Black Knight
2d ago

Jamal, please talk to your Mom. Also tell her to stop spending money on this Dude as well. It is so obvious that he is Playing her!! Help your Mom before it’s too late.

Reply
11
Barbara Kessler
2d ago

what is wrong with me? I'm over 50 & don't want a younger man. sure, it might be fun for a few weeks (if it didn't kill me) but eventually, a young chick would come along & he'd follow her

Reply
8
Staci Boeckman
2d ago

Kim come on please stop with the USMAN saga! He don’t love you he’s having a baby with another woman GROW UP!!

Reply
11
Related
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#90 Day Fianc#American#The K 1 Visa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?

Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Eugene Harris Reacts to Toya Bush-Harris’ Messy Comments on ‘Married to Medicine’

Toya Bush-Harris continues to have controversial moments. “Married to Medicine” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the positive side, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe were finally able to hash things out. Heavenly apologized for the comments she made about Contessa’s marriage on her YouTube channel. She said she never intended to hurt Contessa in any way. And she does care about Contessa’s feelings because they always had a genuine friendship. Contessa was grateful for the apology. She also said the vulnerable side of Heavenly is the real Heavenly she has grown close to over the years. What upset her the most during the intervention is Heavenly laughing while the montage was playing. Contessa didn’t think Heavenly was remorseful that day. So it was nice to see that Heavenly does actually care and she wants their friendship to be repaired.
TV SERIES
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Has a New Job! Get Details on His New Career

Money issues. While 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet previously came under fire by his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family for being a stay-at-home dad, the TLC star recently unveiled a new career path. Following in the steps of his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, the dad of one is trying his luck in the real estate field. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Andrei’s new job.
TV & VIDEOS
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chuck Potthast Makes Big Money! See Elizabeth’s Dad’s Net Worth

90 Day Fiancé star Chuck Potthast found himself financially supporting his daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, following his big move to America on season 5 of the flagship series. After paying for a lavish American wedding and second ceremony in Andrei’s home country of Moldova, TLC viewers watched on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Andrei asked his real estate mogul father-in-law for a $100,000 loan to start his own real estate business. While Libby’s dad is a successful businessman, what is the father of seven’s net worth? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about how Chuck makes his money and more.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy