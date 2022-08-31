Mt. Pleasant will be at home tonight, September 2nd, against the Washington Demon’s. The Panthers will be looking to get their first win of the season with Payton Hagans running with the football as he scored a touchdown last week. Coach Bennett and I will be on the call for this game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm, pregame will be at 7:15 pm.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO