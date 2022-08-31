Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
Sports, September 2nd
Mt. Pleasant will be at home tonight, September 2nd, against the Washington Demon’s. The Panthers will be looking to get their first win of the season with Payton Hagans running with the football as he scored a touchdown last week. Coach Bennett and I will be on the call for this game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm, pregame will be at 7:15 pm.
kilj.com
Dale R. McSorley
Dale R. McSorley, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. A graveside funeral service for Dale will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 6 at the Bethel Cemetery, rural Wapello, IA. Friends may call from 2 PM to 8 PM on Monday, September 5 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 2-4 PM on Monday.
kilj.com
The Tri-State Rodeo Pre-Rodeo Activities Kick Off this Weekend
The 74th Tri-State Rodeo kicks off on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with 4 days of pre-rodeo activities that lead to 4 huge nights of rodeo and music inside the C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena. Pre-Rodeo activities include the Fort Madison YMCA Stockyard Stampede (5K), Pee Wee Barrels, a Chili...
kilj.com
WMU September School Board Meeting
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL. TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ September 14, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kilj.com
Auditor of State Rob Sand has released an audit report on Henry County, Iowa.
The County’s revenues totaled $23,264,690 for the year ended June 30, 2021, a 37.1% increase over. the prior year. Expenses for County operations for the year ended June 30, 2021 totaled $17,925,846,. a 4.2% increase over the prior year. The significant increase in revenues is primarily due to an...
Comments / 0