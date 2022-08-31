ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Sports, September 2nd

Mt. Pleasant will be at home tonight, September 2nd, against the Washington Demon’s. The Panthers will be looking to get their first win of the season with Payton Hagans running with the football as he scored a touchdown last week. Coach Bennett and I will be on the call for this game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm, pregame will be at 7:15 pm.
Dale R. McSorley

Dale R. McSorley, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. A graveside funeral service for Dale will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 6 at the Bethel Cemetery, rural Wapello, IA. Friends may call from 2 PM to 8 PM on Monday, September 5 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 2-4 PM on Monday.
The Tri-State Rodeo Pre-Rodeo Activities Kick Off this Weekend

The 74th Tri-State Rodeo kicks off on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with 4 days of pre-rodeo activities that lead to 4 huge nights of rodeo and music inside the C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena. Pre-Rodeo activities include the Fort Madison YMCA Stockyard Stampede (5K), Pee Wee Barrels, a Chili...
