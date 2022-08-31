ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

ValleyCentral

Miami ICE deports Mexican national wanted for murder via Brownsville

MIAMI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Mexican national wanted for murder in his native country. The agency’s media release confirmed Marin Fuentes Baltazar, 39 was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 17, by officers with ICE and ERO in Miami. Fuentes-Baltazar left Miami […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Majic 93.3

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says

WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
EDINBURG, TX
Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week. The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.
LAREDO, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

DPS: Driver of fatal Donna crash charged with murder

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Donna that left one person dead and four people hospitalized. DPS reported about 2:45 p.m., a man evading law enforcement in a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on FM 493 and Stites road in Donna. During the pursuit, the driver […]
DONNA, TX
constructiondive.com

Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues

The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
TEXAS STATE
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Rio Grande Distillery takes moonshine to the next level

Most people, when they hear the word “moonshine”, think of prohibition, illegal stills and fast cars. In fact, I am sure most of you know that is how professional racing got its start. Transporters had to have faster cars than the law enforcement trying to stop them. The 21st Amendment was adopted and distributors found another avenue to show off their mechanical and driving prowess. Hence, NASCAR began.
PORT ISABEL, TX

