Miami ICE deports Mexican national wanted for murder via Brownsville
MIAMI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Mexican national wanted for murder in his native country. The agency’s media release confirmed Marin Fuentes Baltazar, 39 was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 17, by officers with ICE and ERO in Miami. Fuentes-Baltazar left Miami […]
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says
WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
Border Patrol officials on Friday would not immediately confirm or deny reports out of Washington, D.C., regarding the reassignment of El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez to a similar position in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.
Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week. The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce ‘massive amount’ of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement...
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
A BORDER TOUR SPONSORED BY THE NONPROFIT CONSERVATIVE GROUP WINNING FOR WOMEN BROUGHT SEVERAL FEMALE CANDIDATES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO THE BORDER IN HIDALGO, TEXAS TODAY, TUESDAY, AUG. 30, 2022,. BORDER REPORT’S SANDRA SANCHEZ WAS WITH THEM AND HAS INTERVIEW WITH SEVERAL CANDIDATES.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Major drought improvement for Central Texas
Major drought improvement for Central Texas with latest drought monitor update.
KWTX
Two Central Texas counties have lifted their burn ban after substantial rainfall over the week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County and Bosque County are the first two in the area to lift their burn bans that went into effect back in June, this year. Bosque County lifted their ban on Monday while Bell County lifted their ban on Wednesday. Now that outdoor burning is...
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
DPS: Driver of fatal Donna crash charged with murder
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Donna that left one person dead and four people hospitalized. DPS reported about 2:45 p.m., a man evading law enforcement in a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on FM 493 and Stites road in Donna. During the pursuit, the driver […]
KRGV
Concerns raised as fires continue to reignite at Brownsville warehouse storing hand sanitizer
A company that owns a Brownsville warehouse used to store pallets of hand sanitizer is on notice. Brownsville firefighters responded to a fire at that warehouse last month – and officials say two more fires have reignited since. People who live and work around the warehouse, located on the...
Austin firefighters sent to south Texas for flooding risk
Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department are being deployed to help with flooding around the state for the third straight week.
Fly to Hawaii from San Antonio for $300 roundtrip
Kick the winter blues with a trip to beautiful Kahului.
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
Governor Abbott has Spent $12 Million of Your Dollars to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Border Patrol is encountering a large number of migrants as they cross the U.S. - Mexican border. Border security is a Federal responsibility, but Texas has spent nearly $4 billion under Austin's Governor Greg Abbott on the Texas Border Patrol and busing migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City.
constructiondive.com
Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues
The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
53-Year-Old Lili Sanlucar Hernandez Dead 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Donna (Donna, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a fatal crash occurred in Donna on Friday evening. According to the reports, a Nissan Altima, a Saturn ION, and a Toyota vehicle were involved in the crash.
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Rio Grande Distillery takes moonshine to the next level
Most people, when they hear the word “moonshine”, think of prohibition, illegal stills and fast cars. In fact, I am sure most of you know that is how professional racing got its start. Transporters had to have faster cars than the law enforcement trying to stop them. The 21st Amendment was adopted and distributors found another avenue to show off their mechanical and driving prowess. Hence, NASCAR began.
