OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9.
