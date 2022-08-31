ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

CBS Philly

Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9. 
Rock 104.1

This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination

Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
njgamblingsites.com

Atlantic City Casinos to Benefit From Citywide Camera System Installation

Atlantic City casinos may soon have increased competition from Downstate New York. So Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will provide $60 million in direct funding during the next couple of years to help the city stay clean and safe. As a result of that financial support, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says he plans to use $5 million for a citywide security camera system.
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
94.3 The Point

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
Cat Country 107.3

Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
njgamblingsites.com

Hard Rock Online Casino vs. Hard Rock Atlantic City

The Hard Rock brand is a popular choice among bettors, so it’s no surprise that both Hard Rock Online Casino and Hard Rock Atlantic City are hotspots for locals and tourists alike. Hard Rock Atlantic City opened in June 2018, and online gaming was provided soon after the retail location’s opening day. Players in the Garden State can easily enjoy in-person and online casino gaming via the Hard Rock brand.
phl17.com

Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Hip Ocean City Shopping Hot Spot Has Something for Everyone

When looking to cure your end-of-summer blues a little retail therapy never hurts. For summer visitors, the beach and the boardwalk are the must dos on a trip to Ocean City. But for shoppers that are in the know, you can’t see Ocean City without stopping at Ta-Dah! The five stores are open year-round… the perfect chance for a sweater or to stock up on Christmas gifts.
fox29.com

Sandpiper Coastal Bar and Grill

Bob has a new spot for you to check out before you see a show in Atlantic City. He went to the Sandpiper Coastal Bar and Grill inside our sponsor Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to eat some food and have a drink for dessert.
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

