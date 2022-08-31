ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton Today: Friday, Sept. 2

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Mike Whalen’s goal is simple: “Fixing the cemeteries one stone at a time,” he said....
Letter to the Editor: Arena-DeRosa for state representative

I am writing to express my strong support for James Arena-DeRosa’s bid for state representative. As a longtime resident of Hopkinton, I know that James is the best choice for this seat. In my conversations with James, I have found his understanding of the issues impacting Hopkinton to be...
Letter to the Editor: Degan for state representative

We’re writing to share our thoughts on the upcoming state representative primary. We’ve gotten to know Connor Degan over the past several years, and what has always stood out to us is his integrity and the tremendous sense of responsibility he feels as a public servant. He cares deeply for his community and takes care to listen to everyone without bias or preconception. He’s fiercely intelligent, compassionate and thoroughly focused on the priorities of the people of this district. We are thrilled that he is finally running for a state position to have the opportunity to further serve a larger community.
HHS alum Anderson to helm Hillers baseball team

Matt Anderson, a Hopkinton High School alumnus who served as the baseball team’s pitching coach since 2017, was named head coach, the school announced this week. Anderson graduated HHS in 2001 and was a Tri-Valley League All-Star as a senior captain, helping the Hillers win the TVL title. After a prep year at Williston Northampton, he went on to play at Assumption College from 2002-06.
HOPKINTON, MA

