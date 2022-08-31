We’re writing to share our thoughts on the upcoming state representative primary. We’ve gotten to know Connor Degan over the past several years, and what has always stood out to us is his integrity and the tremendous sense of responsibility he feels as a public servant. He cares deeply for his community and takes care to listen to everyone without bias or preconception. He’s fiercely intelligent, compassionate and thoroughly focused on the priorities of the people of this district. We are thrilled that he is finally running for a state position to have the opportunity to further serve a larger community.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO