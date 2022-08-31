Chicago Restaurants Are Struggling To Keep Staff As Burned-Out Workers Bail For Better Pay, Less Stress

Read full article on original website
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Bridgeview company facing lawsuit for allegedly stealing wages from union carpenters
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois is suing a Bridgeview-based construction company for allegedly stealing wages from union workers. The company Drive Construction racked up $40 million in contracts between 2015 and 2020 for Chicago Public Works jobs to repair schools and public housing apartments. Instead of paying union carpenters...
fox32chicago.com
Wells Fargo ordered to pay $22 million to fired manager
CHICAGO - In a Chicago-based case, the U.S. Labor Department has ordered Wells Fargo to pay $22 million for violating whistleblower protection provisions of federal law. The money, including back pay and compensatory damages, must be paid to a former senior manager in the Chicago area for the commercial banking unit. The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the bank fired the executive in 2019 for complaining about possible illegalities, such as wire fraud. The agency said the former manager also was concerned about being directed to falsify customer information and about alleged price fixing and interest-rate collusion.
Chicago Lyft driver among 17 suing rideshare company, describes ‘saddest day’ of her life
It was one year ago when Lyft driver Stella Grant said she picked up a passenger in downtown Chicago. Grant said the woman was intoxicated and immediately started verbally abusing her, and then physically attacked her.
evanstonroundtable.com
Found restaurant to auction off front-of-house items in final month before closing
Amy Morton, owner and founder of Found Kitchen at 1631 Chicago Ave., knows it’ll be hard to say goodbye when her restaurant closes next month. So to make it a little easier, she’s going to let patrons keep a piece of the its history. “We are going to...
South Side Organizers Turn Up Pressure On City To Move Proposed High School, Build Public Housing
CITY HALL — Organizers are pushing harder to block a Near South Side high school from being built on a former public housing site, demanding the city move it to another location and fulfill a years-old pledge to restore low-income housing. Members from the Lugenia Burns Hope Center, Kenwood-Oakland...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Lori Lightfoot Asked Point Blank Why Money Is Being Spent On Migrants Amidst Homelessness Problem
Lori Lightfoot Asked Point Blank Why Money Is Being Spent On Migrants Amidst Homelessness Problem. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. At a press briefing yesterday,...
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
‘58 K need a place to stay’: Advocates call on Lightfoot to fund services for homeless
Advocates for the roughly 58,000 people experiencing homelessness in Chicago rallied across from City Hall Thursday, where they called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to use a real estate transfer tax to fund services for Chicago’s homeless.
fox32chicago.com
CPD has long way to go to win trust of young Latino and Black men, new survey shows
CHICAGO - A follow-up report by the court-appointed monitor of the Chicago Police Department has found that many Black and Latino men still do not trust officers to treat them with "dignity and respect." Words commonly used by the men to describe Chicago police were aggressive, racist, disrespectful, unreliable and...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
Flush with revenue, suburb drops vehicle sticker requirement
Instead of going on sale today, the suburb is eliminating the annual fee for drivers. Once the current stickers expire at the end of next month, Palatine drivers won’t have to buy or display new ones.
The ice machine that chills Chicago’s skyscrapers: Inside downtown’s district cooling systems
CHICAGO — If you drive under the Old Main Post Office on the Eisenhower Expressway, just over the river you’ll see a nondescript building that’s easy to miss. The building appears to have a windowless concrete pedestal, and power equipment on the roof. Most people “just don’t know exactly what it is that they’re looking […]
Lincoln Square neighbors say metal plate in street from Peoples Gas is ruining quality of life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some North Side residents say they are suffering through sleepless nights and earth-shaking days as a result of a gas main replacement project in their neighborhood.The project has been going on for weeks on Western Avenue near Lincoln Square. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the disruption is now in its second round.People who live near the intersection of Western and Wilson avenues say the problems are the result of a metal plate that covers a big hole in the street. They say it is already loud enough in the area without it...
Housing activists evicted from site of luxury, 314-unit development in Uptown
An 11-day “occupation” of a lot slated for development in Uptown ended when Chicago police evicted a group of housing activists with the Chicago Union of the Homeless. They’d been occupying what had been a parking lot at Weiss Memorial Hospital.
ComEd looks to fill 75 entry-level clean energy jobs
CHICAGO — ComEd is looking for diverse applicants for in-demand clean energy jobs, the company announced Tuesday. Up to 75 jobs entry-level positions are being offered for the company’s overhead helper positions that “will play a critical role in bringing power to their communities,” representatives said.
After Lightning Strikes Auburn Gresham Home, Journalist Asks For Help To Rebuild
AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side architect and journalist lost her home after a lightning strike set it ablaze late Sunday. Susan Carlotta Ellis is asking for help rebuilding the Perry Avenue home that has been in her family for more than six decades. You can donate to help her here.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police working to fill 975 patrol officer vacancies, 105 detective openings: mayoral aide
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department has 975 vacancies for patrol officers and 105 empty detective positions, a top mayoral aide disclosed Wednesday, assuring City Council members that CPD is revving up the police academy to keep pace with retirements. Earlier this month, the Office of Budget and Management reported...
Customer Sues Lettuce Entertain You After Finding ‘Deceptive’ 24-Cent Pandemic Fee On His Check
CHICAGO — A man is suing well-known restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You, saying a 24-cent COVID-19 surcharge was added to his check without him being informed, according to his lawsuit. James Maher said he bought an apple fritter, chocolate cake and hashbrowns at Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken in Tinley...
Ald. Matt O’Shea hires private security to patrol his ward
19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he decided to use a $100,000 microgrant that was offered as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget to hire private, unarmed security in his ward. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
southportcorridorchicago.com
Who wants to buy Theo Epstein’s house on Greenview?
From Crain’s, Theo Epstein has put his Southport Corridor home located at 3618 N. Greenview Avenue up for sale for $3.6m. “The brick and stone house, set behind a wrought iron fence, is on a site roughly equal to 1.5 times the standard 25-by-125-foot Chicago lot. At the back...
