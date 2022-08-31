Read full article on original website
ELON University
Elon Women in STEM professional development program kicks off on Sept. 7
Female-identifying employees are underrepresented in many STEM disciplines — including computer science, mathematical and engineering fields. A new pilot program at Elon aims to correct this trend. Women accounted for only one in four people working in computer science and mathematical occupations, according to a 2018 report by the...
ELON University
Annual fall Org Fair helps students connect with engagement opportunities
The Office of Student Involvement kicked off the semester with the Fall Organization Fair on Thursday, Aug. 25, on Young Commons, with about 240 student organizations and campus partners and approximately 1,000 students attending. Commonly referred to as the Org Fair, the event is an opportunity for student organizations to...
ELON University
Symposium to explore impact of COVID-19 on courts & justice
The 2022 Elon Law Review Symposium takes place virtually on September 23 with legal leaders, scholars, and advocates poised to explore and discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the administration of justice. There is no cost to attend and the Elon Law Review has applied to the North...
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County and Cone Health create team to understand health data in poorest communities
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shocking health statistics in Guilford County have leaders taking on a new approach to improve the health of the community. Recent data from the county shows black babies are twice as likely to die before their first birthday compared to white babies, and white county residents live three years longer than black ones do.
Not many grades of A among Triad schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – About half of public-school students across the Piedmont Triad appear to have regained some of the learning they lost during the coronavirus pandemic, and about half of their schools are performing below a grade C level. Those were among the findings Thursday when the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction provided […]
Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
Winston-Salem State University marching band featured on ESPN show 'First Take'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — ESPN's "First Take" featured the Winston-Salem State University marching band on its show Friday morning. The band performed on the show as a part of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. WSSU alumni Stephen A. Smith is a host of the show and he...
wraltechwire.com
Packaging manufacturer adding jobs, investing $15M in Thomasville plant
RALEIGH – More good news to report on jobs and economic development in North Carolina: A packaging manufacturer is adding jobs and investing $15 million in its site at Thomasville. Imaflex USA and Gov. Roy Cooper announced the news Tuesday. The expansion means 37 new jobs, the company says.
Alamance-Burlington School Board names new school Southeast Alamance High School
(WGHP) — The Alamance Burlington School System finally named its newest high school in the county early Tuesday during a special-called meeting. Southeast Alamance High School is now the 7th high school in the district and is set to open in mid-July 2023. The new building is the first school fully built in 60 years, […]
Guilford County Schools names Dr. Whitney Oakley as new superintendent
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools named Dr. Whitney Oakley as the new superintendent of the school district. Dr. Oakley is the first superintendent from Guilford County. Oakley brings more than 20 years of educational experience to the role. She was sworn in by the honorable Henry Frye,...
thestokesnews.com
Pine Hall Elementary to remain open
Pine Hall Elementary students preparing for WPHE interviews in the 1990s. The Pine Hall Ruritan Club hosts their 14th Annual Car Show at Pine Hall Elementary School to benefit various community and county service projects. (Submitted Photo) Back in May, the County’s Board of Education and nearly 250 parents, students,...
elonnewsnetwork.com
EPA advisory determines Burlington water toxic to residents
PFAS contamination in Burlington’s water treatment plants and tap water is no longer within levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, after it revised its health advisory for the chemicals in June. Burlington supplies water to approximately 23,000 customer accounts and 57,000 residents across Alamance and Guilford Counties,...
alamancenews.com
Burlington to pay out nearly $1 million to “incentivize” office park near hospital
Burlington’s city council is apparently ready to follow through on an incentives agreement that it hashed out more than a year ago with the developer of a new office park near Alamance Regional Medical Center. [Story continues below photographs.]. The council originally signed off on this deal with the...
Take a look inside Greensboro’s ‘hidden treasure’: Blandwood Mansion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Blandwood is “a treasure and a jewel and sort of a hidden treasure” in the eyes of Greensboro Executive Director Benjamin Briggs, and it’s connected to a name you’ve likely heard dozens of times across the state. “Blandwood is the ancestral home of the Morehead family, so this was the home […]
Toyota’s plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
Help needed at Winston-Salem 911 call centers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP)– Mandatory overtime at the Winston-Salem 911 call center has been in effect for seven years, and the struggle to get qualified individuals has only become increasingly difficult as the worker shortage felt across the country shows very little signs of easing up. The call center sits within the Winston-Salem Police Department and […]
High Point community remembers Heddie Dawkins
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins is grieving but grateful a little more than 24 hours after they learned the week-long search for their missing loved one ended in a way no one wanted. Heddie was not just a loving family person. She was a former high school guidance counselor, […]
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
Toyota says it will add hundreds of workers to North Carolina car battery plant
The plant in Randolph County is expected to open in 2025.
With UNC coming to town, App State and Boone brace for a Saturday unlike any other
Boone and Western North Carolina locals have been waiting almost 100 years for UNC to visit App State in football. The wait ends Saturday.
