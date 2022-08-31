ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

Elon Women in STEM professional development program kicks off on Sept. 7

Female-identifying employees are underrepresented in many STEM disciplines — including computer science, mathematical and engineering fields. A new pilot program at Elon aims to correct this trend. Women accounted for only one in four people working in computer science and mathematical occupations, according to a 2018 report by the...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Annual fall Org Fair helps students connect with engagement opportunities

The Office of Student Involvement kicked off the semester with the Fall Organization Fair on Thursday, Aug. 25, on Young Commons, with about 240 student organizations and campus partners and approximately 1,000 students attending. Commonly referred to as the Org Fair, the event is an opportunity for student organizations to...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Symposium to explore impact of COVID-19 on courts & justice

The 2022 Elon Law Review Symposium takes place virtually on September 23 with legal leaders, scholars, and advocates poised to explore and discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the administration of justice. There is no cost to attend and the Elon Law Review has applied to the North...
ELON, NC
Elon, NC
Education
City
Elon, NC
FOX8 News

Not many grades of A among Triad schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – About half of public-school students across the Piedmont Triad appear to have regained some of the learning they lost during the coronavirus pandemic, and about half of their schools are performing below a grade C level. Those were among the findings Thursday when the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction provided […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Pine Hall Elementary to remain open

Pine Hall Elementary students preparing for WPHE interviews in the 1990s. The Pine Hall Ruritan Club hosts their 14th Annual Car Show at Pine Hall Elementary School to benefit various community and county service projects. (Submitted Photo) Back in May, the County’s Board of Education and nearly 250 parents, students,...
PINE HALL, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

EPA advisory determines Burlington water toxic to residents

PFAS contamination in Burlington’s water treatment plants and tap water is no longer within levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, after it revised its health advisory for the chemicals in June. Burlington supplies water to approximately 23,000 customer accounts and 57,000 residents across Alamance and Guilford Counties,...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Toyota’s plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Help needed at Winston-Salem 911 call centers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP)– Mandatory overtime at the Winston-Salem 911 call center has been in effect for seven years, and the struggle to get qualified individuals has only become increasingly difficult as the worker shortage felt across the country shows very little signs of easing up. The call center sits within the Winston-Salem Police Department and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

High Point community remembers Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins is grieving but grateful a little more than 24 hours after they learned the week-long search for their missing loved one ended in a way no one wanted. Heddie was not just a loving family person. She was a former high school guidance counselor, […]
HIGH POINT, NC

