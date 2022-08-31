Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
ISGIO® Seeks to Clarify Gastrointestinal Cancer Updates for the Clinic
During the Annual Meeting of the International Society of Gastrointestinal Oncology, experts in the field and investigators from pivotal studies will elucidate how these advances can be used to guide treatment, and how to choose between available treatments in specific patient populations. Following majors conferences with presentations of pivotal trial...
targetedonc.com
COSMIC-021 Trial Reveals Encouraging Safety and Efficacy in Urothelial Carcinoma
Sumanta K. Pal, MD, discusses the safety and efficacy results of the COSMIC-021 clinical trial. Sumanta K. Pal, MD, professor in the Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research and co-director of the Kidney Cancer Program at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the safety and efficacy results of the COSMIC-021 clinical trial (NCT03170960).
targetedonc.com
More FDA Approved Treatments are Needed for Non-Melanoma Skin Cancers
Valencia D. Thomas, MD, MHCM, discusses the unmet needs which remain in the non-melanoma skin cancer space. Valencia D. Thomas, MD, MHCM, professor in the Department of Dermatology, Division of Internal Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the unmet needs which remain in the non-melanoma skin cancer space. The most...
targetedonc.com
First-Line Pivekimab Sunirine Elicits Favorable Responses in BPDCN
Data from the phase 2 CADENZA trial revealed front-line pivekimab sunirine to demonstrate clinical activity in patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Treatment with pivekimab sunirine (IMGN632) in the first-line elicited responses and showed favorable tolerability in patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), according to updated data from the phase 2 CADENZA trial (NCT03386513).1.
targetedonc.com
Rucaparib Maintenance Improves PFS for Bladder Cancer With DNA Repair Deficiency
The PARP inhibitor rucaparib was shown to improve progression-free survival in a cohort of the ATLANTIS study platform for metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Rucaparib (Rubraca), a PARP inhibitor, improved progression-free survival (PFS) when used in a switch maintenance regimen following platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with a DNA repair deficiency (DRD) in metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to a report published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1.
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
What are the best supplements for anxiety?
Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
Should you get one of the new COVID boosters that targets Omicron?
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus. It's the kind of calculation many Americans will face...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
targetedonc.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Show Promising Efficacy in Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer
The use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in anaplastic thyroid cancer shows a similar toxicity profile to that seen in PD-1 and PD-L1 targeting therapies. Immune checkpoint blockade was well tolerated and had a similar toxicity profile to PD-1/PD-L1-targeting therapies for patients with anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), according to findings published in Thyroid.1.
targetedonc.com
Enrollment Begins in Phase 2 Trial of Rintatolimod in PD-1/PD-L1 Resistant Melanoma
Enrollment has begun for a phase 2 study of a polarized dendritic cell vaccine plus interferon alpha-2b, rintatolimod, and celecoxib in melanoma with PD1/PD-L1-resistance. Trial Name: A Phase II Study of Type-1 Polarized Dendritic Cell (aDC1) Vaccine in Combination With Tumor-Selective Chemokine Modulation (CKM: Interferon Alpha 2b, Rintatolimod and Celecoxib) in Melanoma Patients With Primary PD-1/PD-L1 Resistance.
labroots.com
A Common Bacterial Infection Could Lead to Colon Cancer
Infections of the bacterium C. difficile can cause diarrhea and inflammation of the colon called colitis. It is estimated that around half a million infections of C. diff occur every year in the United States. Most C. diff infections occur while an individual is taking antibiotics or just after taking antibiotics.
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Approval to Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy for Locally Advanced or Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer
The FDA has approved durvalumab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer. The FDA has approved durvalumab (Imfinzi) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer.1. The approval was based on the results of the ongoing randomized, double-blind placebo...
New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study
Researchers have developed a new method that could help identify people who are at greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear.Experts suggest this could help speed up the creation of new treatments for the disease.People with Alzheimer’s experience gradual loss of memory and other cognitive functions.We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated with both clinical diagnosis and age-dependent cognitive declineDr Amit Khera, senior authorAnd while some treatments can ease symptoms, developing treatments that prevent or slow disease progression has been more challenging.Senior author Dr Amit Khera said: “We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated...
Fast Company
You can now sign up for an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster
The updated COVID-19 vaccine, designed to target the omicron variant of the virus, is now starting to roll out at pharmacies nationwide. If you got your last dose of the vaccine at least two months ago, you’re likely eligible to sign up for another shot, though many doctors recommend waiting four to six months after immunization or infection to get the strongest response from your immune system.
Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.
Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
Does magnesium help you sleep?
Does magnesium help you sleep? With billions of dollars spent every year on sleep aids and the best sleep apps, it’s a valid question as we search for a restful night that also helps our body recover. Sleep is vital for overall health, but many of us aren’t getting enough of it. Among a long list, work, family responsibilities, anxiety and stress play major roles in keeping us from getting the sleep we need. The question is, can magnesium supplements help us out or is this just hype?
