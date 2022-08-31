Read full article on original website
Penn State-Purdue Beats Backyard Brawl in Ratings
Penn State and Purdue isn’t a rivalry the way the Pitt-West Virginia game is. But more people watched Penn State’s 35-31 win over Purdue Thursday night than watched Pitt’s 38-31 win over West Virginia in the first Backyard Brawl since 2011. According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, Penn State-Purdue drew...
PSU Defense Stands Tall in Fourth Quarter Against Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sean Clifford wasn’t watching the replay on the Ross-Ade Stadium video board of Purdue tight end Payne Durham’s supposed circus catch, a play that would have meant game over for Penn State. Daequan Hardy was, and the board told him what he already...
Penn State LB Abdul Carter Ejected After First Play of College Football Career
Abdul Carter, a four-star linebacker from Philadelphia, got into Penn State’s opener at Purdue for one snap. On that snap, he hit Purdue’s Tyrone Tracy with his helmet on what was initially an incomplete pass. But officials ruled that Carter’s hit warranted an ejection, and an ejection he...
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State-Purdue First Half
At halftime, Penn State leads Purdue, 21-10. Here are 12 tweets about the first half that stuck out to Nittany Sports Now.
Clifford Comes up Big in Final Minutes to Rescue Penn State Against Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The flashing lights at Ross-Ade Stadium and the roar of the Purdue faithful seemed to tell the story: Penn State was about to cost itself the season opener with a critical mistake from the most experienced man on the field. On television, announcers openly wondered...
Smeltzer: Good for Keyvone Lee
WEST LAYFFETTE, Ind. – Everybody wants to write about Sean Clifford. I want to write about Keyvone Lee. I’ll discuss Clifford a little bit, too. After all, his game-winning touchdown pass to Lee against Purdue Thursday night is the inspiration for this column, so its only fair. Clifford,...
Watch: Postgame Reaction From Penn State Players After win Over Purdue
It was the best of time, it was the worst of times for Sean Clifford. In the fourth quarter, it looked like the sixth-year senior had thrown a game-losing pick-6 to Purdue’s Chris Jefferson that put Purdue up a field goal with 8:29 to go. But Clifford regrouped and...
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Sept. 1
Update (1:30 p.m.)- **Another player Penn State is talking with is Cam Richardson (6-foot-2, 195 pounds.) Richardson is a three-star safety from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City. Update (11:59 a.m.)- **Penn State is also expanding its contact with Dom Monz, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound receiver from South Fayette High...
Penn State-Purdue: What the Nittany Lions Have Going for, Against Them + Prediction
Another football season is here, and Penn State could have gotten an easier Week 1 draw. Instead of hosting an overmatched mid-major school on a Saturday afternoon, Penn State is playing on the road at night against a Big Ten team that won nine games last season. After going 11-11...
