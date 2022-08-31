ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State-Purdue Beats Backyard Brawl in Ratings

Penn State and Purdue isn’t a rivalry the way the Pitt-West Virginia game is. But more people watched Penn State’s 35-31 win over Purdue Thursday night than watched Pitt’s 38-31 win over West Virginia in the first Backyard Brawl since 2011. According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, Penn State-Purdue drew...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Defense Stands Tall in Fourth Quarter Against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sean Clifford wasn’t watching the replay on the Ross-Ade Stadium video board of Purdue tight end Payne Durham’s supposed circus catch, a play that would have meant game over for Penn State. Daequan Hardy was, and the board told him what he already...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: Good for Keyvone Lee

WEST LAYFFETTE, Ind. – Everybody wants to write about Sean Clifford. I want to write about Keyvone Lee. I’ll discuss Clifford a little bit, too. After all, his game-winning touchdown pass to Lee against Purdue Thursday night is the inspiration for this column, so its only fair. Clifford,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Sept. 1

Update (1:30 p.m.)- **Another player Penn State is talking with is Cam Richardson (6-foot-2, 195 pounds.) Richardson is a three-star safety from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City. Update (11:59 a.m.)- **Penn State is also expanding its contact with Dom Monz, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound receiver from South Fayette High...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
