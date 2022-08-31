PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new COVID-19 booster cleared a hurdle on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the greenlight to an updated version of the vaccine.This is a modified version of the original vaccine designed to better target the COVID-19 variant that's circulating now.The COVID-19 variant, BA.5, continues to be the dominant strain circulating across the United States. Last week, it caused nearly nine out of 10 new infections, according to CDC estimates."I would really love to be ahead of this variant this season," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.That's what the updated COVID-19 boosters are aimed at...

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO