Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
Here’s Why JoJo Siwa Resurrected Old Drama With Justin Bieber
After her latest drama with Candace Cameron-Bure, JoJo Siwa is continuing to dig up old celebrity stories on TikTok. On Aug. 27, Siwa hopped on the viral “Burn It!” trend, which uses audio from The Vampire Diaries, in her latest TikTok video. Siwa took the opportunity to reference a situation between her and Justin Bieber from 2018. The encounter in question? When Bieber poked fun at Siwa’s first car.
Lea Michele Finally Addressed The “Sad” Illiteracy Rumors
One of the biggest celebrity rumors to take over the internet these past few years is a theory that Glee star Lea Michele is illiterate. No, I’m not joking. According to i-D, the conspiracy began sometime around 2018 when One More Thing podcasters Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman released a video on Facebook arguing that Michele can’t read. The clip is no longer accessible; however, the theory endures as a meme on TikTok and Twitter, so much so that Michele addressed the rumor in a recent interview with The New York Times.
Khloé Kardashian Got Pumpkin Spice Hair And Now I Want A Latte
A few things happen every year when the seasons change from summer to fall. The leaves start changing color, kids go back to school, and nearly every celebrity dyes their hair bronde. At this point, I think time might stop and leave us suspended forever at the end of summer if one or more A-listers didn’t step out with this signature hair color. The not quite blonde, not quite brunette shade pops off every year like clockwork, and this year, the first star to transform their hair into a pumpkin spice dream ‘do was Khloé Kardashian. To mark the return of autumn, Kardashian kicked off the trend’s revival by putting her own twist on the classic look.
How Mark Tuan Broke Free From The Limitations Of Boy Band Fame
In Elite Daily's series Early Influences, musicians reflect on the songs and albums that left a lasting impression on them in their formative teen years. Here, rapper and singer Mark Tuan, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group GOT7, shares the artists who inspired him growing up, as well as those who currently influence his solo career.
FLO Is The Rising R&B Girl Group You Need To Know
When Diddy recently claimed that “R&B is dead,” he clearly overlooked the buzzing girl group FLO. The London-based trio, comprised of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer, has dominated social media this summer with their breakup anthem, “Cardboard Box.” Seriously, there’s no way you could scroll on Twitter without seeing a clip of the track’s music video captioned with phrases such as: “oh, they ate,” and “not me finding my new girl group obsession.”
Louis Tomlinson Entered His Hopeful Era With A New Album Announcement
A new Louis Tomlinson era is finally upon us. On Aug. 31, the singer announced on Instagram that his second studio album, Faith In the Future, will drop on Nov. 11. In the post, Tomlinson also released the album’s title, tracklist and cover art, alluding to what appears to show Louis heading into a mysterious (yet hopeful) direction.
Hocus Pocus Fans Will Find Spirit Halloween’s Decorations So Glorious
Come little children, Halloween is almost here. The spooktacular season is a time for eating candy corn, lighting pumpkin-scented candles, and watching Hocus Pocus as many time as you want. With Hocus Pocus 2 coming to Disney+ on Sept. 30, you’ll definitely want to get your home ready for the Sanderson sisters to arrive with some Spirit Halloween Hocus Pocus 2022 decorations.
Harry And Olivia Have Reportedly “Talked Engagement”
It seems like Harry Styles just adores Olivia Wilde, and according to reports, the lovebirds have been doing some ~late night talking~ about their future together. The couple first met in September 2020 on the set of their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which will be released in theaters on Sep. 23. They reportedly started dating in January 2021, and one year and 8 months into their relationship, Styles and Wilde (an iconic last name pairing, BTW) have reportedly “talked engagement.” 👀 Deep breaths, everyone!
The Rings Of Power
If you love The Lord of the Rings, you’ve probably been looking forward to the new series in the franchise, The Rings of Power, to arrive Sept. 1 on Prime Video. It’s been a while since we’ve stepped onto the black sand of Middle-earth, walked below the looming Misty Mountains, or ventured into the majestic forests of Lindon. The new show will take you back in time to the Second Age, thousands of years before The Hobbit story, to uncover the origins of the infamous rings and the major events that created the world of Lord of the Rings we know and love. If you’re wondering where was The Rings of Power filmed, here’s what to know about the Lord of the Rings spinoff’s filming locations.
Mountain Dew’s New Mystery Flavor Has Major Sour Candy Vibes
Fall brings so many fun drink options your way that it can be hard to choose between, say, a PSL or Mountain Dew’s mystery Voo-Dew flavor. No worries: you can have both, but if you’ve got questions about the soda’s 2022 Halloween flavor, you’re in the right place. Elite Daily got an early taste of the mystery Mountain Dew flavor so you can prepare your taste buds before you try. Here's what you need to know about Mountain Dew's Voo-Dew 2022 flavor, from a review breaking down the taste to where to buy it — and when the mystery will be revealed.
Lea Michele Responded To Those Glee Bullying And Racism Allegations
Ahead of her debut as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway, Lea Michele is addressing allegations of racism and mistreatment on the set of Glee that surfaced in 2020. After the death of George Floyd in May 2020, Michele shared her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in a since-deleted tweet. Her statement was quickly met with backlash from some of Michele’s former Glee co-stars — namely, Samantha Ware, Dabier Snell, and Heather Morris — who came forward sharing their own experiences working with Michele on the set of Ryan Murphy’s musical show.
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 1, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Khloé Kardashian’s New Hair Color Is My Entire Fall Mood Board. so many celebs this year rocking...
