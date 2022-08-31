If you love The Lord of the Rings, you’ve probably been looking forward to the new series in the franchise, The Rings of Power, to arrive Sept. 1 on Prime Video. It’s been a while since we’ve stepped onto the black sand of Middle-earth, walked below the looming Misty Mountains, or ventured into the majestic forests of Lindon. The new show will take you back in time to the Second Age, thousands of years before The Hobbit story, to uncover the origins of the infamous rings and the major events that created the world of Lord of the Rings we know and love. If you’re wondering where was The Rings of Power filmed, here’s what to know about the Lord of the Rings spinoff’s filming locations.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO