ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando police seek suspect in armed bank robbery

By Jeff Weiner, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Orlando police are still searching for the person who they said robbed a bank on the city’s southeast side Tuesday.

In an unsigned statement, the Orlando Police Department said officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank on Lee Vista Boulevard about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A male suspect had shown an employee a note and handgun, before taking “an undisclosed amount of money” and fleeing, OPD said. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register

A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
LADY LAKE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Helicopter video shows chase, arrest of suspected armored truck thief in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. - New helicopter video shows the pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a Loomis armored truck at a Bank of America in Lake Mary on Thursday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted video of the chase and the arrest of the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael Jerome Virgil. They say he is suspected of stealing cash from the truck that was outside the Bank of America branch on Lake Mary Blvd.
LAKE MARY, FL
Inside the Magic

Man Charged With Double Murder, Kidnapping at Orlando Resort

A man was recently charged with two murders, kidnapping, and sexual battery at an Orlando Resort, according to reports. Because Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando are such a major draw in terms of tourism, many Resort and campgrounds have been built around Orlando and surrounding areas to offer lodging options for tourists visiting the area.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man, woman found dead at Orlando apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found at a residence Friday night, according to officers. Orlando police were called to do a well-being check at an apartment on Savannah River Way just after 6:30 p.m. They say they found a man and woman dead when they arrived.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bank Robbery#The Fifth Third Bank#Lee Vista Boulevard#Opd#Crimeline#Tribune Content Agency
Orlando Weekly

Arrest made in alleged Goff's Drive In arson

Orlando Police have arrested a man they suspect of setting a fire at Goff's Drive In earlier this year. The iconic ice cream stand in Parramore was set ablaze on May 20 and the stand's owner immediately suspected that their business was being targeted for reasons unknown. On Monday, police arrested 58-year-old Alfred Kirkland of Orlando on charges of arson.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Man confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman charged with using stolen credit card at motel and stores

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested Monday after she reportedly used a stolen credit card to check into a motel and purchase items at two stores. Megan Nicole Blackmon, 33, of 36851 Wilmington Road, was charged with three counts of ID theft and single counts of fraudulent use of a credit card ($100 or more) and scheme to defraud (less than $20,000).
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Emanuel Melendez-Figueroa – Arrested

🚨🚨Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material🚨🚨 |. Arrested: Emanuel Melendez-Figueroa DOB: 12/02/1984. [Osceola, FL] The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of an incident regarding child sexual abuse material. Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit began investigating the incident. On August 25, 2022, Detectives with the ICAC unit served a search warrant at 916 Delano Ct, Kissimmee, Florida, regarding this incident. The suspect was identified as Emanuel Melendez-Figueroa. Based on evidence obtained during this investigation, Mr. Melendez-Figueroa was charged with ten counts of Possession of a Photo/Video of Sexual Performance by a Child. Mr. Melendez-Figueroa was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail with a $10,000.00 bond.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy