Daily Mail

Millionaire's rowboat! Three-bedroom luxury houseboat moored in celebrity hotspot and beside Mick Jagger's Chelsea house goes on the market for £1.5million

A luxury houseboat with incredible views across the River Thames has gone on the market for £1.5million. The three-bedroom boat moored in celebrity hotspot Cheyne Walk in Chelsea, west London - and beside a home owned by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger - comes complete with air conditioning, underfloor heating, broadband and a large terrace.
