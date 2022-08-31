Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
International Business Times
Most Asian Markets Down As Traders Focus On US Jobs Data
Asian markets struggled again Friday and the dollar held gains as rate hike expectations grew, with traders now focusing on a key US jobs report later in the day. Oil prices rose on fading expectations for an Iran nuclear deal anytime soon, but they remained under severe pressure from a range of issues including the strengthening dollar, Covid lockdowns in China, and worries about a demand-sapping recession.
This safe haven currency just slipped to a 24-year low against the dollar. Is it time to rethink its status as a solid hedge?
The Japanese yen has fallen to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar. Japan’s currency has long been seen as a safe investment in an unpredictable world—but as the yen slumped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than two decades this week, analysts have speculated that its safe haven status may be dwindling.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Top Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Tesla stock has pulled back significantly in 2022 despite impressive growth in earnings. TSMC's results and guidance indicate this semiconductor bellwether is built for long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, from right; Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System; and John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in Jackson Hole. The stock market’s summer rally ended Friday as investors digested hawkish comments by Federal...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Slides as Rate Hike Jitters Cool Bullish Bets
Investing.com -- The Dow slipped Wednesday after struggling to hold early-day gains as Federal Reserve officials talk up rate hikes to keep bullish bets on the sideline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.8%, or 280 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Big tech...
Defensives, energy, dividend plays gain favor as market swoons anew
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Fresh volatility in U.S. stocks is pushing some investors to hunker down in areas of the market that have been relatively strong during a brutal year for equities, including energy shares, defensive names and dividend-payers.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks Down 67% and 86% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip
High inflation and rising interest rates have made bears of many investors and sent the stock market into a downward slide. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 26% off its high, and the broad-based S&P 500 is down 17%. But several billionaire hedge fund managers have used the downturn as a buying opportunity.
NASDAQ
3 IPO Stocks to Watch in September
Let’s talk about IPOs, the most common route for companies to enter the public trading markets. Last year, and the year before, saw record-breaking and record-setting numbers, in total number of public offerings, and in capital raised, but that blistering pace has slowed down this year. The first half...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock To Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn
The broader market indexes have already seen meaningful declines in 2022. The pandemic led to supply chain shortages and widespread inflation. As a result, central banks have begun raising interest rates to slow economic activity and tame inflation. Typically, rising interest rates lead to stock price declines, and this time has been no different.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower After Seeing Early Strength
(RTTNews) - After trending lower in recent sessions, stocks regained ground in morning trading on Friday but once again came under pressure over the course of the trading day. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and into negative territory. The major averages climbed off their worst...
NASDAQ
Bull Market or Bear, These 3 Stocks Still Look Cheap Either Way
The stock market has been incredibly volatile lately. Stocks plunged deeply, then rallied sharply, only to start tumbling again in recent weeks. Because of that, it's not clear if the market's next move is higher or lower. While the current uncertainty can make it challenging to invest, it's important to...
Stocks are set to retest June lows in a 'torrid' autumn for the market as corporate earnings revisions roll in, JPMorgan Asset Management global strategy chief says
The stock market may retest its June lows this autumn as earnings revisions roll in, said JPMorgan Asset Management's global strategy chief. "I'm sorry to say, but I do think we've got a little bit of a torrid autumn ahead of us," John Bilton told Bloomberg TV. He noted that...
NASDAQ
Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Was in Free Fall This Week
Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were holding up pretty well in August -- until this week, when they crashed. Although the copper stock gained some ground on Friday, it was still down about 11.6% for the week as of 2:20 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Technology stocks have been hammered so far in 2022. The Nasdaq 100 Index is down 23% year to date (YTD), the ARK Innovation ETF is down 55%, and many individual stocks are down as much as 75%. Drawdowns such as these can be tough to stomach. However, if you have cash coming in, now is the time to take advantage of falling stock prices and buy stakes in companies when they are trading on the cheap.
NASDAQ
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
