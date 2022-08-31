ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swain County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
avlwatchdog.org

In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting

Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
WOODFIN, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Western counties receive ‘GREAT’ news on broadband

The latest round of state grants for broadband infrastructure have landed, and represent a big win for six Western North Carolina counties that have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide. “The broadband money is being distributed to providers currently and more money is available,” said Sen....
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
SURF CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryson City, NC
City
Fontana Village, NC
City
Sylva, NC
State
Tennessee State
County
Swain County, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Swain County, NC
Government
WCNC

This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#The Visit#Cowboys And Indians#Eminent Domain#Booming Times#Gsmnp#Tva
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
my40.tv

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
knoxplanning.org

Alcoa Highway Corridor Study Adopted

In 2020, the City of Knoxville and Knox County each approved resolutions for Planning to undertake a study that would develop an approach and policies to envision and manage development along the portion of Alcoa Highway within Knox County limits. Challenges along the corridor include ongoing road construction, a decline...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

North Carolina Apple Festival

Gas prices continue to drop as Labor Day weekend approaches. Jordyn Drezek, an employee of Golden Strip School of Music, arrived at work to find a missing baby in its car seat at the front door. Storm chances rise through Labor Day weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bryan Bachman...
GAS PRICE
whqr.org

Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant

Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
ourstate.com

True Grit in Cherokee

I was raised in the river, patching inner tubes for runs down the Oconaluftee and procuring crayfish for my brother to cook in the break-room microwave of our parents’ store. In 1977, my parents, Charlie and Carol Saunooke, opened Saunooke’s Mill and Shop, situated on the only river in Cherokee.
CHEROKEE, NC
country1037fm.com

Oldest North Carolina Hotel Also One of the Most Haunted Spots

Looking to get your spook on? Well, we may have the perfect place for you to visit. If you are anything like me, then spooky and creepy things may scare you, but you enjoy it. Yes, I know I am weird. But, it’s the truth. Haunted places, ghost stories, and scary movies are all part of the reason I love the fall season so much.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Virginia Mercury

There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams

By Bobby Whitescarver My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door […] The post There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!

VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
VANSANT, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy