ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

‘Friends’ And ‘Dallas’ Actor Richard Roat Dies At 89

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVgxq_0hcWGNu900
  • Actor Richard Roat died on August 5 at 89
  • He was a character actor who had over a hundred credits across numerous shows
  • No official cause of death has been released

Richard Roat has died. He was 89 when he passed away on August 5 in Orange County, California. News of his passing comes from his family, though by time of writing there has been no confirmation about a cause of death, but his obituary says it was sudden.

Roat was a character actor who was known for appearing in Cheers, Friends, Dallas, Happy Days, and many more. In fact, his filmography includes over 130 credits – and before there was Chandler Bing, there was Dr. Jerry Chandler on NBC’s The Doctors, played by Roat for over 170 episodes.

The far-reaching career of Richard Roat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04J8OS_0hcWGNu900
Richard Roat has died / YouTube screenshot

Roat was born on July 3, 1933, in Hartford, Connecticut. Roles trickled in once his career began in earnest, but the momentum built quickly. He was in The Golden Girls twice, with one role putting him as the boyfriend to Betty White’s character. IMDb sums up his resume as including just about every show since Car 54 Where Are You? and going forward from there.

He was also a vital part in kicking off The Doctors, appearing right away in its premiere season; the show went on from 1963 to 1982. After Roat himself left, he moved right along to a guest starring role in The Fugitive. He also had a role in Seinfeld in 1998. Roat also acted alongside David Schwimmer in an arc involving Ross’s dating life.

Celebrating the man behind the characters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19R1a5_0hcWGNu900
Roat in The Golden Girls / Buena Vista via The Sun

Along the way, around the ’80s, Roat married Kathy, who his obituary describes as “his true soulmate.” In fact, the two had recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Roat’s presence was also felt on the stages of Broadway, and after his final project, which was an episode of 24 from 2009, he had time to focus on the entertainment tax preparer practice he’d managed for decades.

In his personal life, Roat was described as the “biggest fan” of the Lakers and Angels. In addition to sports, he enjoyed playing the violin and reading. Roat has also been called “the most supportive friend a person in the entertainment industry could ever have.” Rest in peace, a true character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWrLw_0hcWGNu900
Roat as Burt / YouTube / TBS via New York Post

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

'Friends' and 'Golden Girls' actor Richard Roat passes away at 89

Richard Roat, who acted on iconic shows such as "Friends," "The Golden Girls," and "Seinfeld," has died. According to a Los Angeles Times obituary, he "passed away suddenly" at the age of 89. With over 135 acting roles to his name, Roat portrayed numerous characters on television, movies and even...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Actor Bruce Montague dies

British actor, Bruce Montague, best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies has died aged 83. Bruce starred in Hollyoaks as Derek Clough, Nana's abusive ex boyfriend. Posts: 30,513. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/08/22 - 16:25 #2. RIP Bruce I loved Butterflies. Posts: 29,093. Forum...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Bob LuPone, ‘Sopranos’ Bruce Cusamano, Dead at 76

Robert LuPone, who starred as Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76. LuPone, who played next-door neighbor to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) in the hit HBO series, died after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, his rep told TMZ. The off-Broadway theater company MCC, which LuPone...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Obituaries
State
Connecticut State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Ross, CA
Local
California Obituaries
County
Orange County, CA
E! News

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
WAUSAU, WI
extratv

Trace Adkins Gives Update on Toby Keith Amid Cancer Battle

Trace Adkins is supporting friend Toby Keith amid his cancer battle. In June, 60-year-old Toby shared the news on Instagram, revealing he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Adkins at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, where he gave...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Betty White
Herbie J Pilato

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Dallas#Actor#Nbc#The Doctors#Celebrat
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest

Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
RECIPES
Page Six

How Bruce Willis’ wife Emma copes with ‘paralyzing’ grief amid his aphasia

Emma Heming is “learning to live” alongside her grief after her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. The model, 44, posted an Instagram video of herself gardening and working out in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming told her followers. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” The actress went on to share wisdom from Willis’ 31-year-old daughter, Scout, writing, “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery

Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone’s children: Meet his five sons and daughters

The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. That’s what Sylvester Stallone learned when his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the actor in August 2022. The estranged pair share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985. The “Rocky” actor was also married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987, though they don’t share any children. Here is a look at all five of Stallone’s grown kids. Sage Moonblood Stallone Stallone and Czack welcomed their first child, son Sage, on...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘All in the Family’: Jean Stapleton and the Death of Edith Bunker Shocked America

Losing a major character from a weekly television series is not frequently done. Oftentimes when it is, it’s either a disaster (i.e. the death of Freddie Prinze and Chico and the Man), it opens up new possibilities for character storytelling (McLean Stevenson was only the first of a number of significant cast departures on M*A*S*H) or proves that an ensemble can carry on without their lead (Roseanne becoming The Conners). Yet as successful as those examples are, none of them were as emotionally impactful as the off-camera death of Edith Bunker on the All in the Family spinoff, Archie Bunker’s Place.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy