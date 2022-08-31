Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO