Medical News Today
What are the common side effects of cholesterol medication?
Doctors prescribe cholesterol medications to help reduce harmful cholesterol levels in the blood. Although most people report no side effects, some may experience adverse effects. Cholesterol is essential for maintaining several body functions, such as hormone production and cell membrane formation. Low-density lipoproteins (LDLs) carry cholesterol from the liver to...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for diverticulitis?
Diverticulitis is an inflammatory condition of the colon. People may have mild symptoms or more severe complications that doctors can treat with medication or surgery. Some over-the-counter medications may worsen the condition, so people should speak with a doctor before taking any medications for diverticulitis. This article explores diverticulitis symptoms,...
Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
Healthline
Do Zinc Carnosine Supplements Help With GERD Symptoms?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, more commonly referred to as GERD, is a digestive disorder is. sustained bouts of acid reflux. , such as heartburn, nausea, and chest pain, it’s possible that you’re dealing with GERD. To reduce the frequency of GERD symptoms, a healthcare professional may recommend. , such...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
5 Signs You Could Have a Potassium Deficiency
A potassium deficiency doesn't always cause symptoms. But when they do occur, signs of low potassium, or hypokalemia, can include muscle cramps and GI issues.
The Anti-Inflammatory Beverage Doctors Say You Should Have Every Day If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating
While frequently experiencing bloating and other signs of indigestion warrants a check-in with your doctor, there are still at-home remedies you can try before your visit. We reached out to doctors and other gut health experts who unanimously agreed upon one beverage to instantly soothe and/or prevent stomach pain— turmeric tea.
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
Dermatologists discovered a cheap, common blood pressure medication can treat hair loss
Doctors have been sharing photos of their patients' remarkable hair re-growth after consuming oral forms of minoxidil, a cheap blood pressure drug.
Healthline
Home Remedies for Kidney Stones: What Works?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Drinking plenty of fluids is a vital part of passing kidney stones and preventing new stones from forming. Not only does the liquid flush out toxins, but it also helps move stones and grit through your urinary tract.
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
verywellhealth.com
Recognizing the Early Signs of Arthritis in Your Feet
Arthritis can affect any of your joints, including those in your feet. Joint damage from arthritis can cause pain, swelling, and physical changes to the joints. Arthritis is a general term that describes more than 100 rheumatic diseases that affect the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are pain and swelling in one or more joints. Arthritis can be acute (sudden and short-term) or chronic (gradual and long-lasting).
nypressnews.com
The food shown to cause vision loss – bought by 99% of Britons
Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.
6 Reasons Your Stomach Hurts After Drinking Alcohol or Coffee
Here are the most common reasons your stomach hurts after drinking alcohol or coffee, how to manage these stomachaches and when to see a doctor for treatment.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for joint pain?
Using medications may help relieve joint pain. Experts often recommend the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) as the first line of treatment. Joint pain, swelling, and stiffness are the most common symptoms of arthritis, which affects about. adults in the United States. Medications for joint pain are available over...
verywellhealth.com
Magnesium for Menopause Symptoms: Everything to Know
Magnesium is a mineral that is essential for bodily functions like regulating our heartbeat and keeping our bones strong. The body stores magnesium in the bones, but our bones can weaken as we age, causing magnesium levels to drop, especially in postmenopausal women. This reduction puts them at risk of injuries and developing disorders like osteoporosis. Evidence suggests magnesium is especially beneficial for women after menopause.
Long COVID: Researchers zeroing in on self-targeted immune attacks that may lurk behind it
For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and...
Healthline
Does Ashwagandha Affect Osteoarthritis Symptoms?
Causes inflammation and pain of the joints — most often the hands, knees, and hips. It’s a common form of arthritis and a leading cause of disability worldwide. (CDC), more than 32.5 million Americans are affected by osteoarthritis and experience swelling, stiffness, and decreased range of movement in the affected joints.
