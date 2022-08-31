ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Taco Fest tickets on sale now

MILWAUKEE - The eight annual Taco Fest takes over Henry Maier Festival Park on September 10. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with just a few of the vendors that'll be featured at the festival.
10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival

Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
As iconic Polish restaurant prepares to close, patrons pack the house

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Nearly four decades is a long time to make polish sausage, pierogi, and borscht day after day. For the Burzynski family, it has been a way of life since 1983. Now, with the days numbered for this mecca of traditional Polish cuisine, customers are coming out in droves to enjoy one last meal and share their gratitude.
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This September

Lights, flights and delicious bites make our calendar this month. Take a trip to Munich – without the airfare – at Bavarian Bierhaus’ Oktoberfest at Old Heidelberg Park. The menu features wurst-centric food options with Märzen and other traditional German brews on tap. Check it out any Thursday-Sunday all month long. The shelter is cozy rain or shine.
Happy 60th Anniversary Jerry and Nancy Mehring

West Bend, Wi – If you see Jerry and Nancy Mehring wish them a happy 60th anniversary. Jerry and Nancy are part of the fabric of West Bend, WI. Raising a family, running a successful franchise and then picking up the pieces and help start a local DQ all over again.
ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye

With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen

MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
CBS 58 Hometowns: Burlington and Brown Deer are our next stops

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our CBS 58 Hometowns tour will take us to Burlington on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Brown Deer on Thursday, Sept. 8. Where do we need to visit at these locations? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5

Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
1701 North Main St.

**Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom upper unit surrounded by Racine's many attractions including the Racine Zoo, North Beach at Lake Michigan, and the downtown area complete with shopping, bars, and various dining options -- location is just the beginning of what this apartment has to offer! Complete with eat in kitchen, brand new stylish flooring, spacious living areas, & back private porch offering views of the lake! Rear on-site parking is also a perk when it comes to residing in this property. WELCOME HOME!
