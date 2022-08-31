Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (9/3)...Oktoberfest in September & Sunflower/Apple Picking
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Some of October can be found in this September weekend. Not really the weather but the beer. Oktoberfest is taking place in Glendale. Also, a big art show in the Third Ward this holiday weekend.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate 25th anniversary with free cake
When Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries open on Thursday, the first 250 guests will get one free Confetti Bundtlet cake!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Taco Fest tickets on sale now
MILWAUKEE - The eight annual Taco Fest takes over Henry Maier Festival Park on September 10. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with just a few of the vendors that'll be featured at the festival.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival
Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
spectrumnews1.com
As iconic Polish restaurant prepares to close, patrons pack the house
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Nearly four decades is a long time to make polish sausage, pierogi, and borscht day after day. For the Burzynski family, it has been a way of life since 1983. Now, with the days numbered for this mecca of traditional Polish cuisine, customers are coming out in droves to enjoy one last meal and share their gratitude.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This September
Lights, flights and delicious bites make our calendar this month. Take a trip to Munich – without the airfare – at Bavarian Bierhaus’ Oktoberfest at Old Heidelberg Park. The menu features wurst-centric food options with Märzen and other traditional German brews on tap. Check it out any Thursday-Sunday all month long. The shelter is cozy rain or shine.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Happy 60th Anniversary Jerry and Nancy Mehring
West Bend, Wi – If you see Jerry and Nancy Mehring wish them a happy 60th anniversary. Jerry and Nancy are part of the fabric of West Bend, WI. Raising a family, running a successful franchise and then picking up the pieces and help start a local DQ all over again.
WISN
ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye
With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Meowly Cyrus!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Meowly Cyrus, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also talk about how you can donate your vehicle to WHS.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
CBS 58
Cudahy man on a walking journey from Green Bay for 'National Recovery Month'
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Cudahy man is on a journey - walking all the way home from Green Bay on purpose. As Michele Fiore tells us, his decision to do so is part of "National Recovery Month." Greg Studzinski freely admits he turned to pills and heroin to...
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find a $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in...
spectrumnews1.com
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Burlington and Brown Deer are our next stops
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our CBS 58 Hometowns tour will take us to Burlington on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Brown Deer on Thursday, Sept. 8. Where do we need to visit at these locations? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CBS 58
Marcus Theatres offering $3 movies on National Cinema Day, Sept. 3
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, by going to the movies for just $3!. Marcus Theatres is offering moviegoers the chance to see any movie, any time of day on any of their Marcus Theatres screens. On top of the $3 deal, Marcus is...
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5
Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
MATC Times
1701 North Main St.
**Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom upper unit surrounded by Racine's many attractions including the Racine Zoo, North Beach at Lake Michigan, and the downtown area complete with shopping, bars, and various dining options -- location is just the beginning of what this apartment has to offer! Complete with eat in kitchen, brand new stylish flooring, spacious living areas, & back private porch offering views of the lake! Rear on-site parking is also a perk when it comes to residing in this property. WELCOME HOME!
