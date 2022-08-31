ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WYTV.com

Man charged in local prison stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police investigate child on bike hit by car in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating an accident involving a child at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Thursday. Police said a boy was crossing the street on his bike and was hit around 5 p.m. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man wanted for attempted murder in NY arrested in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of New York is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he took off from police at the scene of the Rodeway Inn fire Thursday morning. Police say they went to talk to Zack Zeoli but he ran. An officer...
TROY, NY
WYTV.com

Police name suspect charged with felonies in Campbell police chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a felony warrant by Campbell police led officers on a chase from Campbell to the South Side on Thursday, police say. Marquell Armour is in Mahoning County Jail after police tried to pull him over for a busted tail light and he fled, according to a police report.
CAMPBELL, OH
WTRF

Ohio firefighters rescue driver from quickly sinking car

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A car was sinking fast in a pond in Canfield Friday night. Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m. The female driver inside and her car were still sinking and the water had reached her neck, according to Asst. Fire Chief Matt Rarick.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

YPD captain talks car break-ins rise due to…Tik-Tok?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department said that the number of stolen vehicle reports and break-ins has increased. It’s apparently the latest craze involving the social media site Tik-Tok, showing people how to start newer model Hyundais and Kias without the keys and prompting a nationwide jump in auto thefts of those vehicles.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Ohio Couple Allegedly Steals Fire Hydrant From Street: Police

Stealing a fire hydrant — that’s not a crime you hear about every day! Video captured on a family’s doorbell camera shows a car with its trunk open outside of a house. This took place around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, and the two people appear to struggle with the heavy object. The Louisville Ohio Police Department asks if you have any information on who these suspects may be, to please call them at 330-875-2871.
LOUISVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Car hits tree on Youngstown road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a car hitting a tree early Friday morning. Officers and firefighters were called to the 900 block Poland Avenue in Youngstown around 6 a.m. Officers said that one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Officers are unsure how...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local man charged with rape, kidnapping

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Leavittsburg man remains in jail accused of a violent sexual assault from over the summer. Hunter Hauck was indicted on two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday morning. Prosecutors say Hauck...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
WYTV.com

Danny Lee Hill gets 2nd chance at ‘bite mark’ appeal

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins says a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time. Hill filed a motion to have his case...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Coroner releases name of victim in Madison Ave. Expressway crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner released the name of the victim from the Madison Avenue Expressway crash on Tuesday. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office say the victim’s name is Jorge Brea Lara, 23. There were two people in the car involved in the accident. One was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

