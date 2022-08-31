Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Man charged in local prison stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
Poland Twp. Police seek informatio on man trying to get kids in his car near Dairy Queen
Poland Township Police Department is asking for information about suspicious activity happening in the area.
WYTV.com
Police investigate child on bike hit by car in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating an accident involving a child at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Thursday. Police said a boy was crossing the street on his bike and was hit around 5 p.m. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Man wanted for attempted murder in NY arrested in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of New York is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he took off from police at the scene of the Rodeway Inn fire Thursday morning. Police say they went to talk to Zack Zeoli but he ran. An officer...
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 1, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
WYTV.com
Police name suspect charged with felonies in Campbell police chase
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a felony warrant by Campbell police led officers on a chase from Campbell to the South Side on Thursday, police say. Marquell Armour is in Mahoning County Jail after police tried to pull him over for a busted tail light and he fled, according to a police report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Hunter Who Shot Man at His House While Aiming at Deer Sentenced to Prison
An Ohio man was sentenced to two years in prison after a hunting accident injured a man who was sitting in his home on his couch with his wife and baby nearby. Earlier this year, Kasen Smith pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm while on or near prohibited property and injuring a person while hunting without permission in direct violation of local hunting ordinances.
WTRF
Ohio firefighters rescue driver from quickly sinking car
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A car was sinking fast in a pond in Canfield Friday night. Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m. The female driver inside and her car were still sinking and the water had reached her neck, according to Asst. Fire Chief Matt Rarick.
Catalytic converter thief targets Warren business
Police were called to investigate the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a Warren business.
WYTV.com
YPD captain talks car break-ins rise due to…Tik-Tok?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department said that the number of stolen vehicle reports and break-ins has increased. It’s apparently the latest craze involving the social media site Tik-Tok, showing people how to start newer model Hyundais and Kias without the keys and prompting a nationwide jump in auto thefts of those vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideedition.com
Ohio Couple Allegedly Steals Fire Hydrant From Street: Police
Stealing a fire hydrant — that’s not a crime you hear about every day! Video captured on a family’s doorbell camera shows a car with its trunk open outside of a house. This took place around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, and the two people appear to struggle with the heavy object. The Louisville Ohio Police Department asks if you have any information on who these suspects may be, to please call them at 330-875-2871.
OVI checkpoint happening Friday night in Warren
An OVI checkpoint is happening Friday night in Trumbull County.
WYTV.com
Car hits tree on Youngstown road
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a car hitting a tree early Friday morning. Officers and firefighters were called to the 900 block Poland Avenue in Youngstown around 6 a.m. Officers said that one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Officers are unsure how...
WYTV.com
Local man charged with rape, kidnapping
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Leavittsburg man remains in jail accused of a violent sexual assault from over the summer. Hunter Hauck was indicted on two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday morning. Prosecutors say Hauck...
Woman accused of throwing cat, assaulting workers in Struthers
Officers were called just before 7 p.m. Tuesday to New Lease on Life for a report that a woman was assaulting employees.
Dirt bike rider speaks out after leading state troopers on 2-hour chase: I-Team
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how state troopers chased a dirt bike in Cleveland for over two hours. The I-Team tracked down that rider to have him explain why he didn’t stop.
WYTV.com
Danny Lee Hill gets 2nd chance at ‘bite mark’ appeal
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins says a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time. Hill filed a motion to have his case...
WYTV.com
Coroner releases name of victim in Madison Ave. Expressway crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner released the name of the victim from the Madison Avenue Expressway crash on Tuesday. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office say the victim’s name is Jorge Brea Lara, 23. There were two people in the car involved in the accident. One was...
Comments / 0