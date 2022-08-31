Stealing a fire hydrant — that’s not a crime you hear about every day! Video captured on a family’s doorbell camera shows a car with its trunk open outside of a house. This took place around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, and the two people appear to struggle with the heavy object. The Louisville Ohio Police Department asks if you have any information on who these suspects may be, to please call them at 330-875-2871.

LOUISVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO