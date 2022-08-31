Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Wood County Sheriffs Department Arrest Four for Multiple Drug Charges
According to a press release from the Wood County Sheriffs Department, on Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriff's Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody.
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute man receives sentence for killing his grandparents
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years. Kraus was found guilty...
waupacanow.com
Driver charged with felony OWI
Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
wwisradio.com
Missing Inmate Captured in Waushara County
(Oshkosh, WI) — The inmate who walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center Monday afternoon was back in his cell the next day. Authorities say 43-year-old Michael Blake was recaptured Tuesday at about 12:15 p-m in Waushara County. W-B-A-Y/T-V reports police thought he had been traveling with Jamie Jo Misevicz but the two weren’t together when Blake was arrested. He had pleaded no contest to drug charges in Outagamie County two weeks ago.
Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Once firefighters got the...
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl man charged in connection with family dollar parking lot shooting
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in the Family Dollar parking lot that injured a Fond du Lac woman. Twenty one year old Christopher Bell made his initial Fond du Lac Court appearance Friday on multiple charges including attempted first degree intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and six counts of bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. Bail was set at $500,000 cash. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says Bell had gotten into an argument the day before the August 27 shooting, and by happenstance ran into the same group the next day at the Family Dollar store. Goldstein says store employees say the group tried the de-escalate the situation and leave in their vehicles, when the suspect started shooting. The victim , a 32 year old Fond du Lac woman, received a non life-threatening gunshot wound in her lower extremities. Goldstein says two officers on patrol witnessed the shooting, chased the suspect and took him into custody at gunpoint. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 11.
Fond du Lac man faces homicide charge, allegedly shot victim four times
Timothy Brown faces one charge of first-degree homicide and one charge of possession of a firearm by a felon for allegedly shooting Brandon Johnson four times on Aug. 20.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Man Sentenced After Attempting to Meet Up with a Teenage Girl
A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet up with a teenage girl. Kevin Mueller will be spending 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He began sending messages to someone he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl but...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the...
wtaq.com
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/1/22 Name Released In Fatal Campbellsport Accident
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 77-year-old Campbellsport man who died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash in the Village of Campbellsport Tuesday afternoon. Wayne Lemke was driving a pickup truck west on Main Street near Elm Street when he struck an unoccupied pickup truck that was legally parked. His truck overturned on the driver’s side and he was trapped underneath it. Campbellsport firefighters freed him and life-saving efforts begun. Lemke was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is believed he suffered a medical emergency which caused him to crash into the parked vehicle. The cause of death is still under investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
