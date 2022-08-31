A 28-year-old Kingston man wanted by Green Lake County authorities since March for failing to make a court appearance on narcotics possession charges has been arrested. Jordan Kahn was wanted on a felony warrant. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office Thursday posted information on their Facebook page saying Kahn was arrested. Any information regarding any crime can be reported anonymously to the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-438-8436 or by texting GETTHEM at 847411. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to arrest of any suspects.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO