Waushara County, WI

Fox11online.com

Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISCONSIN STATE
Waushara County, WI
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning about another scam targeting seniors, involving calls from people pretending to be from Medicare looking for personal information. They recommend knowing some signs that can help identify these fraudulent calls. First, Medicare doesn’t make unsolicited calls. Another telltale sign...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
LYNDON STATION, WI
visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead

NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Brian M. Meyer, Coloma, was in court on Aug. 17 on three counts of Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. Court enters Riverside Ruling in favor of the State. A status conference is scheduled for Sept. 26. Brian Keith Harrington, Wautoma, was in court on Aug. 17 on a count of...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/2/22 Man Wanted By Green Lake County Authorities Arrested

A 28-year-old Kingston man wanted by Green Lake County authorities since March for failing to make a court appearance on narcotics possession charges has been arrested. Jordan Kahn was wanted on a felony warrant. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office Thursday posted information on their Facebook page saying Kahn was arrested. Any information regarding any crime can be reported anonymously to the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-438-8436 or by texting GETTHEM at 847411. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to arrest of any suspects.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Firefighters battler ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dam home

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy smoke poured from the back of Beaver Dam home late Thursday night as firefighters arrived to knock down the flames, the city’s fire department reported. They arrived at the two-story house, in the 500 block of W. Mackie Street, around 8:45 p.m., quickly...
BEAVER DAM, WI
wtaq.com

Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash

TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
FOND DU LAC, WI

