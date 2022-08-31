Read full article on original website
Bacon recall: Wisconsin farm issues voluntary Class I recall
Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued a voluntary recall of bacon on Wednesday. The recall is for bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store.
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police warn parents about posting “First Day of School” pictures
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - “First Day of School” pictures will soon flood your social media feeds. “It’s something that parents look forward to, the memories of each year taking that photo,” said Lt. Meghan Cash, the Public Information Officer for the Appleton Police Department. However, a...
WSAW
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning about another scam targeting seniors, involving calls from people pretending to be from Medicare looking for personal information. They recommend knowing some signs that can help identify these fraudulent calls. First, Medicare doesn’t make unsolicited calls. Another telltale sign...
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
wausharaargus.com
Felonies recorded in Waushara County
Brian M. Meyer, Coloma, was in court on Aug. 17 on three counts of Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. Court enters Riverside Ruling in favor of the State. A status conference is scheduled for Sept. 26. Brian Keith Harrington, Wautoma, was in court on Aug. 17 on a count of...
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/2/22 Man Wanted By Green Lake County Authorities Arrested
A 28-year-old Kingston man wanted by Green Lake County authorities since March for failing to make a court appearance on narcotics possession charges has been arrested. Jordan Kahn was wanted on a felony warrant. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office Thursday posted information on their Facebook page saying Kahn was arrested. Any information regarding any crime can be reported anonymously to the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-438-8436 or by texting GETTHEM at 847411. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to arrest of any suspects.
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the...
nbc15.com
Firefighters battler ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dam home
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy smoke poured from the back of Beaver Dam home late Thursday night as firefighters arrived to knock down the flames, the city’s fire department reported. They arrived at the two-story house, in the 500 block of W. Mackie Street, around 8:45 p.m., quickly...
Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Once firefighters got the...
wtaq.com
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
