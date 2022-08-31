Gloucester Fire Department Announces Fireworks Display, Urges Community to Leave Show to Professionals

Read full article on original website
goodmorninggloucester.com
City of Gloucester Announces New Restrictions on Outdoor Water Use
GLOUCESTER – Mayor Greg Verga and the City of Gloucester wish to update the community on water use restrictions, and urge all residents and businesses to conserve water whenever possible. The City is implementing an immediate two-week ban on all non-essential outdoor water use. This change means that hand...
goodmorninggloucester.com
NEW THIS YEAR AT SATURDAY SCHOONER FESTIVAL – HERITAGE GALLEY our food truck court located in front of Maritime Gloucester
Maritime Heritage Day is this Saturday from 10am to 4pm! This is when we bring the Gloucester Schooner Festival to you! Maritime Heritage Day is filled with land-based activities over three sites with something for the whole family. We have live heritage demonstrations, schooner deck tours, kids crafts, art displays, an underwater drone, history talks, schooner sails and NEW THIS YEAR – HERITAGE GALLEY our food truck court located in front of Maritime Gloucester. Come Join us for some great food and a day exploring our maritime heritage!
goodmorninggloucester.com
September 3, 2022
Maritime Heritage Day has arrived!! Make sure to check out all the activities around town including schooner deck tours at Ocean Alliance (Roseway pictured here); I4C2 and Maritime Gloucester from 10 AM – 4 PM. Other activities include food trucks, free access to the Maritime exhibits and aquariums, family activities and demonstrations. Check out the Schooner Fest facebook page as well as Maritime Gloucester webpage. Stop by the merchandise table this afternoon and say hello!
goodmorninggloucester.com
Reminder/ The Magnolia Community Farmers Market will not be held on September 3rd
We will be back on Lexington Avenue, Magnolia, Gloucester, MA September 11, 2022, from 10:00 – 01:00. Everyone please enjoy Gloucester’s Schooner Festival this weekend. Thank you.
DCR ending waterfront services at state facilities Monday
The last day of DCR waterfront services at agency-managed inland and coastal beaches and wading pools will be Monday, September 5, 2022.
Gloucester declares emergency after train crossing arms hit cars
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVGLOUCESTER - Changes are coming to a Gloucester railroad crossing after nearly 30 people told the city the crossing arms fell on their cars. "As they proceeded across the tracks, the crossing gate closed on top of their car," said Gloucester resident Steve Aiello while describing his family's incident, "Train was approaching 30-feet away."The issue is happening at several locations, but the busy commuter rail stop near Washington Street has the city council's attention. Keolis claims the arms aren't broken, and that they are supposed to go up when a train is at the nearby station stop...
‘Heroic’ neighbor saves mother, 2 children after Boston home went up in flames
BOSTON — Five adults and four kids were able to escape a heavy fire that tore through their Roslindale home early Saturday morning. Two Boston Firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries after the 3-alarm fire broke out on Delford Street just after midnight. A heroic neighbor jumped into action...
Watertown News
Changes Coming to Watertown’s Trash, Recycling & Large Item Pickups
Watertown residents will be seeing changes to the City’s trash and recycling program. Beginning Sept. 12, 2022, the recycling center will be open an additional day, composting is available, and there will be changes in how to dispose of large items, appliances and mattresses. The Watertown Department of Public...
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
goodmorninggloucester.com
CAPE ANN BIG BAND PERFORMS AT FREE MUSIC ON MEETINGHOUSE GREEN CONCERT FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9
CAPE ANN BIG BAND PERFORMS AT FREE MUSIC ON MEETINGHOUSE GREEN CONCERT ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 6:00 P.M. The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation welcomes the Cape Ann Big Band in the final concert of the seventh season of Music on Meetinghouse Green. at the corner of Middle and Church Streets...
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Schooner Fest 2022 Kicking Off Today: Making More History Happen
Schooner Fest 2022 is kicking off down at the Maritime Gloucester docks just about now (5:30-7:30 Thurs Sept 1 2022) with the Schooner Challenge and other activities on the Harbor Loop including music and food! Get down there if you can but don’t miss other fun this weekend. Check out the schedule here. It’s going to be epic and you do not want to miss the fun.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Bar Competition At Tonno Gloucester Tonight!
haverhillcommunitytv.org
The City of Haverhill: Public Meeting and Hearing for TV Cable License – Breezeline
The City of Haverhill by and through the Office of the Mayor, as Cable Television Issuing Authority will hold a Public Hearing, pursuant to M.G.L. c. 166A, secs. 4 – 6 and in accordance with 207 CMR 3.03, regarding: (i) the License Application and Amended Application of Cogeco US (NH-ME), LLC d/b/a Breezeline, (ii) an assessment of the qualifications of the applicant, and (iii) and the issuance of a Cable License pursuant thereto.
To Do List: Labor Day weekend festivals
BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVALYou can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public. https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-infoWhen: September 1-4 Where: Gloucester (various locations) Cost: N/ASOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATIONThe Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The...
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!
(HINGHAM, MA) You're invited to enjoy an evening under the stars enjoying food, dancing, and watching the Hingham fireworks display! Harbor Feast is back for another year of festivities celebrating historic Hingham Harbor. This year Harbor Feast is offering youth tickets, making this a fun, family event!
Victim identified in deadly pedestrian accident in Cambridge parking lot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police and fire officials responded to a deadly pedestrian accident in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night. Matthew Baker, 29, of Boston, was hit by a box truck registered to a nearby restaurant in a parking lot near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Man struck by train in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
WCVB
Is drought followed by rain causing tree branches to fall?
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Having dehydrated grass due to drought conditions is one issue, but having to possibly worry about safety concerns in your front yard is another. Tree branches have been breaking off and falling on Barbara Harting's Framingham, Massachusetts property. Harting has been trying to figure out why, checking in with her arborist about the issue.
wgbh.org
Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access
Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
