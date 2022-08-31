Read full article on original website
Amazing Oklahomans: Lauryn Fields
For some, this holiday weekend marks the end of summer but for the Cherokee Nation, it represents something much bigger. The four day Cherokee National Holiday dates back to 1893, with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. Our Amazing Oklahoman made her debut as the newly crowned Miss Cherokee.
Sunbeam
Experts with Sunbeam Family Services (can we tag?) join Amanda Taylor (can we tag?) to discuss supporting children's mental wellbeing and when it's time to ask for help. For some children, especially after the last two years, challenges with mental health can mean having symptoms and risk behaviors that persist or are severe enough to meet criteria for diagnosed disorders, including anxiety, depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Oklahoma ranks 40th nationally in child well-being and in the bottom half of nearly all the health and well-being metrics included in state rankings for the 2022 KIDS COUNT® Data Book. It's time we start talking to Build Brighter Futures for Oklahoma kids.
Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
Death Valley Hits 127 Degrees, Setting Record For Hottest September Day
Sure, it was hot across the Los Angeles region, but was it Death Valley hot?. The national park, famous for being one of the hottest places on the planet, set a new record for the hottest September day anywhere on the planet when its Furnace Creek thermometer hit 127 degrees on Thursday.
Oklahoma Man Wins $1 Million Prize From Mega Millions Lottery
PRYOR, Okla. - One lucky Oklahoma man from Pryor won a massive prize from the Mega Millions lottery. He claimed a $1 million prize from his winning ticket.
Oklahoma's 1st Black, Female State Trooper Retires
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Lateka Alexander has worked for the department for 21 years. Alexander graduated from the 53rd OHP Academy in 2001. Alexander has an advanced CLEET certification, is a background investigator and is also a realistic de-escalation instructor.
Millions Affected By Oklahoma Student Loan Authority Data Breach Leak
A data breach leaks personal information for millions of people who have student loans, including some who have loans from the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority. Nelnet Servicing, used by the OSLA, said its system was compromised for nearly two months this summer. Investigators said some personal account information -- including...
