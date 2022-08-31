Experts with Sunbeam Family Services (can we tag?) join Amanda Taylor (can we tag?) to discuss supporting children's mental wellbeing and when it's time to ask for help. For some children, especially after the last two years, challenges with mental health can mean having symptoms and risk behaviors that persist or are severe enough to meet criteria for diagnosed disorders, including anxiety, depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Oklahoma ranks 40th nationally in child well-being and in the bottom half of nearly all the health and well-being metrics included in state rankings for the 2022 KIDS COUNT® Data Book. It's time we start talking to Build Brighter Futures for Oklahoma kids.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO