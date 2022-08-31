ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Huge blaze breaks out yards from Mumbles Pier with black smoke billowing across Swansea as former nightclub goes up in flames and people told to avoid the area

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Emergency services are battling a huge fire just yards away from an historical pier in south Wales, with plumes of smoke visible for miles.

A blaze at an old nightclub right by Mumbles Pier in Swansea was reported shortly after 11am this morning.

The coastguard told people to avoid the popular tourist attraction and the general surrounding area, as dangerous fumes bellowed from fire.

People were seen leaving the area but were also warned not to climb the nearby hill on Bracelet Bay due to the smoke, the BBC reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rdQX_0hcWDmfZ00
Emergency services have evacuated Mumbles Pier, Swansea, and the surrounding area after a fire broke out this morning 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdbLB_0hcWDmfZ00
Huge plumes of dark smoke can be seen across Swansea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIVXt_0hcWDmfZ00
The fire started at a former nightclub called Cinderella's shortly after 10am this morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFTiH_0hcWDmfZ00
The pier (pictured) is a popular tourist attraction, but people have been told to avoid the area

Mumbles Pier is a Grade II listed Victorian pier built in 1898 that is 835 feet long, it boasts a lifeboat slipway and boathouse, as well as a popular fishing platform.

'For those in the Limeslade (area) it would be beneficial to close doors and windows while the fire at the back of the pier (Cinderella's) is extinguished due to the smoke and fumes in the area,' Mumbles Coastguard said.

In a statement, Mumbles Pier said: 'Due to unforeseen circumstances, the site will be closed from now until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.'

Crews from Morriston, Tumble, Swansea Central, Port Talbot, Neath, Carmarthen and Cardigan were all called to help with the incident.

South Wales Police said: 'Shortly before 11.30 this morning, emergency service were called to a fire at Mumbles Pier.

'Local road closures have been put in place and the public is advised to avoid the area while the fire is being tackled.'

