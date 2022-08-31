Read full article on original website
The City that Works, one way for the democrats. This is a bad government model. Good luck with your one party system Chicagoans.
Let’s all vote red to replace them!seeing thes blues have done absolutely nothing but gave us the blues!!what do we have to lose
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lakefront liberals leaving City Council
Ald. Tom Tunney has joined several other alders by not running for re-election in 2023. Why it matters: The vacancies could dramatically reshape the City Council in 2023. The intrigue: When we asked whether Tunney plans to run for mayor, his ward staff directed us to newly hired spokesperson Kim Shepherd, who says, "He has made no announcement regarding future plans."
One candidate for 4th Ward alderperson, two for 5th
Three weeks after Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced her mayoral run, only one candidate has stepped up to run for the ward’s soon to be vacant City Council seat. Attorney Ebony Lucas began collecting petition signatures on Tuesday, August 30. Last Friday, August 26, Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) announced...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
'Reckless and irresponsible': Chicago alderman claps back at Lightfoot's comments
CHICAGO - The son of former Chicago mayor Eugene Sawyer wants Mayor Lori Lightfoot to apologize for comments linking his now-deceased father to a "racist mob." On Tuesday, Lightfoot appeared to label her half-dozen or so African American challengers as "false prophets." Her allies, including West Side Ald. Jason Ervin,...
Paul Vallas plans to tackle CPD’s staffing crisis
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how he would solve the Chicago Police Department’s staffing crisis if he’s elected in 2023. Vallas also reacts to the bus of undocumented immigrants sent to the city by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and what should be done with them. Follow […]
Invest South/West here to stay, no matter who wins mayoral election, planning chief says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West plan to rebuild 10 neglected neighborhood commercial corridors has a “sense of permanence” that will live on no matter who wins the mayoral election, Chicago’s premier planner said Thursday. Since arriving from Detroit three years ago, Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she’d be “happy to drain Texas of all its residents” and welcome them to Chicago after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses with migrants onboard to Chicago’s Union Station. Lightfoot made the comments during a Thursday press...
Lightfoot: Chicago's Black neighborhoods portrayed as more troubled, violent than they actually are
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a key ally claimed Tuesday that the city's Black neighborhoods are portrayed as more troubled and violent than they really are. "The media doesn't tell the true story of Black Chicago," the mayor told a group at a restaurant in the South Side 8th Ward.
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 09/1/22: Willie Wilson is pushing for more polling places
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court to stop the Chicago Board of Elections from reducing the number of precinct polling places. Walter gives his perspective.
Ald. Matt O’Shea hires private security to patrol his ward
19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he decided to use a $100,000 microgrant that was offered as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget to hire private, unarmed security in his ward. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
Chicago police working to fill 975 patrol officer vacancies, 105 detective openings: mayoral aide
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department has 975 vacancies for patrol officers and 105 empty detective positions, a top mayoral aide disclosed Wednesday, assuring City Council members that CPD is revving up the police academy to keep pace with retirements. Earlier this month, the Office of Budget and Management reported...
South Side Organizers Turn Up Pressure On City To Move Proposed High School, Build Public Housing
CITY HALL — Organizers are pushing harder to block a Near South Side high school from being built on a former public housing site, demanding the city move it to another location and fulfill a years-old pledge to restore low-income housing. Members from the Lugenia Burns Hope Center, Kenwood-Oakland...
JB Pritzker and Stephanie Trussell make campaign stops in the Loop and Garfield Park
CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker’s campaign for re-election stopped in the Loop Tuesday. Pritzker visited Planned Parenthood where he continued to focus on reproductive rights as one of the central points to his campaign. “I believe to my core that reproductive rights are human rights,” Pritzker said. Lt. Governor candidate Stephanie Trussell represented the GOP […]
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
Maywood Woman Selected For Fellow Program That Included Michelle Obama
Thursday, September 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected a Maywood woman to be part of its 2023 cohort. Jaclyn Jackson, a Maywood resident who is senior vice president and...
The cop who would be mayor
Content warning: this article contains descriptions of police violence and sexual assault. Frederick Collins is not shy about his troubling record as a Chicago police officer. The 53-year-old second-time mayoral candidate flaunts his nearly 30 years on the force and publicly embraces the decades-long list of complaints on his file. They’re merely accusations to him.
Police officer becomes 5th Chicago cop to die by suicide this year, CPD says
Another CPD officer has died by suicide, police officials said Thursday.
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
Top Chicago fire department administrators made $400,000 in 2021
(The Center Square) – The five top administrators in the Chicago Fire Department made more than $200,000 in overtime, which pushed some of their gross pay above $400,000 in 2021. The five deputy chiefs made between $214,297 and $239,465 in overtime. Their base salaries ranged from $175,464 to $188,124....
Support Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont
Support the Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont. Alderman Matt O’Shea joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about why being a police officer is the most difficult job in America, the new ‘Day of Rest’ ordinance for CPD Officers, and what is being done to reverse CPD’s staffing crisis.
