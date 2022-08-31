ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BRS4
2d ago

The City that Works, one way for the democrats. This is a bad government model. Good luck with your one party system Chicagoans.

4
guest
3d ago

Let’s all vote red to replace them!seeing thes blues have done absolutely nothing but gave us the blues!!what do we have to lose

4
 

Axios

Lakefront liberals leaving City Council

Ald. Tom Tunney has joined several other alders by not running for re-election in 2023. Why it matters: The vacancies could dramatically reshape the City Council in 2023. The intrigue: When we asked whether Tunney plans to run for mayor, his ward staff directed us to newly hired spokesperson Kim Shepherd, who says, "He has made no announcement regarding future plans."
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

One candidate for 4th Ward alderperson, two for 5th

Three weeks after Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced her mayoral run, only one candidate has stepped up to run for the ward’s soon to be vacant City Council seat. Attorney Ebony Lucas began collecting petition signatures on Tuesday, August 30. Last Friday, August 26, Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) announced...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Paul Vallas plans to tackle CPD’s staffing crisis

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how he would solve the Chicago Police Department’s staffing crisis if he’s elected in 2023. Vallas also reacts to the bus of undocumented immigrants sent to the city by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and what should be done with them. Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea hires private security to patrol his ward

19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he decided to use a $100,000 microgrant that was offered as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget to hire private, unarmed security in his ward. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

JB Pritzker and Stephanie Trussell make campaign stops in the Loop and Garfield Park

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker’s campaign for re-election stopped in the Loop Tuesday. Pritzker visited Planned Parenthood where he continued to focus on reproductive rights as one of the central points to his campaign. “I believe to my core that reproductive rights are human rights,” Pritzker said. Lt. Governor candidate Stephanie Trussell represented the GOP […]
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood Woman Selected For Fellow Program That Included Michelle Obama

Thursday, September 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected a Maywood woman to be part of its 2023 cohort. Jaclyn Jackson, a Maywood resident who is senior vice president and...
MAYWOOD, IL
CHICAGO READER

The cop who would be mayor

Content warning: this article contains descriptions of police violence and sexual assault. Frederick Collins is not shy about his troubling record as a Chicago police officer. The 53-year-old second-time mayoral candidate flaunts his nearly 30 years on the force and publicly embraces the decades-long list of complaints on his file. They’re merely accusations to him.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Top Chicago fire department administrators made $400,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – The five top administrators in the Chicago Fire Department made more than $200,000 in overtime, which pushed some of their gross pay above $400,000 in 2021. The five deputy chiefs made between $214,297 and $239,465 in overtime. Their base salaries ranged from $175,464 to $188,124....
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Support Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont

Support the Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont. Alderman Matt O’Shea joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about why being a police officer is the most difficult job in America, the new ‘Day of Rest’ ordinance for CPD Officers, and what is being done to reverse CPD’s staffing crisis.
CHICAGO, IL

