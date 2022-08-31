ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

WBTV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot

CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, according to police. Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues. An 18-, 19-, and 27-year-old were found wounded...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

3 shot, 1 dead in Gastonia Friday night, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Friday night. Officers responded to a shooting call on North King Street, not far from West Airline Avenue, around 9:50 p.m. An 18-year-old man was found outside at the...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash

CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Highway patrol investigating deadly crash on I-77

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple cars were involved in a deadly crash in York County Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed. One person has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened on I-77 southbound near exit 83 to Fort Mill around 8:31 p.m. Officials said...
YORK COUNTY, SC
