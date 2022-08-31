Read full article on original website
NC man killed in parking spot dispute at Walmart; suspected driver charged with felony hit-and-run
The deadly hit-and-run crash happened Thursday evening in parking lot of Walmart on Thunder Road in Concord, NC, police said.
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot
Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020.
‘Tried to shoot me’: Gastonia police look for man accused of shooting at another car
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of firing shots at another car last week. Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon spoke to a person who was in the car the suspect shot at a gas station on Cox Road. Johnny Roberts told Lemon this all started as an argument.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of driver suspected in hit-and-run that seriously injured boy: NCSHP
Driver accused of seriously injured 12-year-old-boy in Moore County hit-and-run has been arrested after anonymous tip, NCSHP confirms.
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
One dead in 3-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 77, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they responded for traffic control shortly before 9 p.m. At the scene, they found a pickup truck and two SUVs that had...
Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, according to police. Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues. An 18-, 19-, and 27-year-old were found wounded...
Questions remain after parking spot battle at Concord Walmart turns lethal
Investigators say, Leon Fortner, 55, went up to Anthoney Amey, 19, who was in his car, to try and settle a dispute over the parking space, and that's when tensions erupted.
3 shot, 1 dead in Gastonia Friday night, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Friday night. Officers responded to a shooting call on North King Street, not far from West Airline Avenue, around 9:50 p.m. An 18-year-old man was found outside at the...
North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
North Carolina community prays for boy’s recovery following hit-and-run crash
“Tyler is a fine young man and he’s going to come back to us. God’s going to bring him home," the mother of one of Tyler's friends said at the vigil.
Driver who caused crash that killed 5 in Belmont pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged in a Belmont crash that killed five people on I-485 in 2020, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced. Dakeia Charles, 26, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree murder, assault with a deadly...
Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
Security guard shot, killed during robbery at North Carolina arcade
The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd.
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash on I-77
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple cars were involved in a deadly crash in York County Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed. One person has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened on I-77 southbound near exit 83 to Fort Mill around 8:31 p.m. Officials said...
One person killed in hit-and-run at Concord Walmart after dispute over parking space
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident at a Walmart in Concord, police have confirmed. The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday evening around 6:20 p.m. Police say the incident began as a dispute over a parking spot.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously in east Charlotte Friday night. According to Medic, the incident occurred in the area near Farm Pond Lane, not far from Albemarle Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident,...
1 killed, 1 injured in I-85 overnight crash in Concord: Medic
One person was killed and another injured in an overnight crash along I-85 in the Concord area, according to Medic.
