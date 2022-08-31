ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Port Orchard, WA
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kent, WA
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested for rape in Greenwood has 28 prior convictions

SEATTLE — Court documents reveal new and disturbing information about the man accused of rape, human trafficking and kidnapping in Greenwood. On Monday, Seattle police arrested Maygag Warsame driving a white and gray SUV after he clipped multiple vehicles trying to flee officers and then crashed. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the 23-year-old hit at least four parked cars on Monday as authorities trailed him off Aurora Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two attempted kidnappings in Seattle in less than two hours

SEATTLE — Two attempted kidnappings, roughly an hour and a half apart, have Seattle parents on edge. The first incident happened Tuesday morning in North Seattle. Neighbors tell KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan that around 11 a.m., they heard screams and ran outside. Court documents show a man was lurking on 45th Avenue Northeast in a black BMW. Authorities later identified the man as Nash Miller.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Police Shooting in Tacoma

Police are saying that an assault suspect was killed following an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police. At about 12:30 p.m a 911 caller reported his uncle assaulted him at a residence on the 6700 block of South Monroe Street, and Tacoma police were dispatched at about 2 p.m., according to a PCFIT news release from Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. Officers arrived at about 2:20 p.m.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiro#Newsradio#Heroin#National Weather Service#Kiro Newsradio Headlines#The Kent School Board
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
q13fox.com

Court documents detail 2 attempted kidnappings in Seattle on the same day

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating two apparently separate incidents of attempted kidnappings of children under the age of 10. The first incident occurred in the View Ridge neighborhood, around 11:14 a.m., according to police. Police received a report that a man had tried to force a 10-year-old girl into the trunk of a vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy