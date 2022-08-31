Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
Residents on 'high alert' after 2 arrested for separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police received a report around 11:15 a.m. of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. A witness told officers...
Capitol Hill business owner says man carrying bag of knives tried to rape her
SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a man accused of attacking a Capitol Hill business owner yesterday just after 5 p.m. The owner, Amber Myers, tells KIRO 7 the suspect was carrying a bag of knives at the time of the attack. Myers said it was a day like any other on East Madison Street when a man whom she didn’t recognize walked into her shop.
Pierce County woman might have been murdered by man she met on dating app
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New details have arisen in the disappearance and murder of a Pierce County woman who may have met her killer on a dating app. Diana Davis disappeared from Tacoma’s Proctor district in July 2020. Her body was found nine days later, buried near Snoqualmie Pass.
Washington state man pleads guilty to involvement in Mexican cartel-link drug trafficking operation
A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges concerning his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of a transnational drug trafficking organization,...
Man arrested for rape in Greenwood has 28 prior convictions
SEATTLE — Court documents reveal new and disturbing information about the man accused of rape, human trafficking and kidnapping in Greenwood. On Monday, Seattle police arrested Maygag Warsame driving a white and gray SUV after he clipped multiple vehicles trying to flee officers and then crashed. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the 23-year-old hit at least four parked cars on Monday as authorities trailed him off Aurora Avenue.
Two attempted kidnappings in Seattle in less than two hours
SEATTLE — Two attempted kidnappings, roughly an hour and a half apart, have Seattle parents on edge. The first incident happened Tuesday morning in North Seattle. Neighbors tell KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan that around 11 a.m., they heard screams and ran outside. Court documents show a man was lurking on 45th Avenue Northeast in a black BMW. Authorities later identified the man as Nash Miller.
seattlemedium.com
Police Shooting in Tacoma
Police are saying that an assault suspect was killed following an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police. At about 12:30 p.m a 911 caller reported his uncle assaulted him at a residence on the 6700 block of South Monroe Street, and Tacoma police were dispatched at about 2 p.m., according to a PCFIT news release from Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. Officers arrived at about 2:20 p.m.
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
KOMO News
King Co. prosecutors argue for two separate kidnapping suspects to stay behind bars
SEATTLE — New details were revealed in court in the cases of two would-be kidnappers. Police say 37-year-old Nash Miller tried grabbing a 10-year-old girl in the View Ridge neighborhood and tried getting her in the trunk of this car in broad daylight. Witnesses told KOMO a woman heard...
Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
Despite $1.2 million contract, Snohomish rejects plan to shuttle Whatcom inmates south
“...it is highly likely that any other option will increase inconveniences to all,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo wrote.
Suspect in Greenwood chase charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, rape
SEATTLE — A sexual assault suspect arrested after clipping multiple vehicles while trying to escape Seattle police and then crashing was charged with several crimes on Wednesday. Maygag Ali Warsame is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, human trafficking and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. According to court...
q13fox.com
Court documents detail 2 attempted kidnappings in Seattle on the same day
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating two apparently separate incidents of attempted kidnappings of children under the age of 10. The first incident occurred in the View Ridge neighborhood, around 11:14 a.m., according to police. Police received a report that a man had tried to force a 10-year-old girl into the trunk of a vehicle.
One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose
TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
‘Confused’ and ‘slightly outraged’: Joel McHale raises concern over some Vashon Island mail service
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Post Office has decided to end door-to-door mail delivery for some residents living on Vashon Island as the residents have had that type of delivery for more than 60 years. That change has hit a nerve with Hollywood comedian, actor and Mercer Island...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing Phone Arrested After Witnesses Chase Him Through Centralia Library
A Tacoma man accused of stealing a cellphone out of another man’s hand at the Timberland Library in Centralia was arrested Thursday after three witnesses reportedly chased him around the library on South Silver Street. Hector Martin Espinoza, 37, is accused of walking up behind a man inside the...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: ‘This has to be fixed’ says caller after friend’s suicide attempt when police can’t respond
[Warning: content in this story may be sensitive for those who have dealt with suicide]. When a distraught friend – armed with a gun – made a “scary and frantic phone call” threatening suicide to Brian Hayvaz late Tuesday night, the former Tumwater firefighter did what most would do: he called 911 while rushing to his friend’s aid.
Man found dead in bushes after sounds of gunfire in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man who died from an apparent gunshot wound was found in some bushes in Tacoma Thursday morning. At 7:44 a.m., Tacoma Fire Department medics were called to the 2000 block of East Wright Avenue for a report of someone in the bushes who was not moving.
