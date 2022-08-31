ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

CBA begins state title defense with win over Section II powerhouse

Utica, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy opened up its season with a 32-25 intersectional win against Section II’s Shaker High School at Utica University Friday night. The Brothers are coming off of a Class A state championship in 2021 and now play in Class AA. The switch to the state’s biggest class did not seem to phase CBA in this one. The Brothers got contributions from up and down the roster on both sides of the ball to secure the Week 0 win.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Education
Syracuse.com

Section III football 2022: Team previews, top players for Class AA

Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football is just around the corner and there are lots to keep an eye out for before teams kick off the season their seasons Friday. Class AA experienced a bit of a shakeup over the offseason. Nottingham moved to Independent; Corcoran moved down to Class A; and defending Class A state champion Christian Brothers Academy moved up to AA.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#High School Girls#Highschoolsports
Syracuse.com

Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams announce preseason event in Rochester

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University fans will get an early look at their men’s and women’s basketball teams in Rochester next month. Dubbed “Monroe Madness,” it will take place in the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial on Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the school announced. SU has termed it a “night of basketball-themed events, including scrimmages, shooting competitions and a chance to see this year’s men’s and women’s teams.”
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy