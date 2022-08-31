ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

WSLS

Cougars fall short to the Staunton Storm

COVINGTON, Va. – Staunton Storm brought the fire to Covington on Friday night. The Storm kept Covington driving, and the Cougars made some impressive defensive plays, but they fell short. The Storm was victorious, with a final score of 40-7.
COVINGTON, VA
timesvirginian.com

New ACHS cheer coach encourages ‘engagement’ in the sport

Ashley Christian recently was named the new head coach of the varsity cheerleading squad at Appomattox County High School (ACHS). She is quite familiar with the Raider cheer program, having spent the last six years as junior varsity coach. Christian replaces Jean Bowman, who decided to not return as varsity...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Week 2 Scores (9/2/22)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FootballFriday. Scores for Week 2 - September 2, 2022 (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) Abingdon 13, Christiansburg 22 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Staunton 40 Covington 7. Magna Vista 35 Dan River 14. E. Montgomery 0, Rural Retreat 39 (FINAL/THURSDAY) E.C. Glass 56 Gretna 6. Patrick...
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

‘Touch-a-Truck’ fundraiser event brings jubilant crowd

A duo of Appomattox County High School seniors planned and executed a remarkable event Saturday, Aug. 27, at Triangle Square. Gray Comeau, son of Cheryl and Greg Comeau, and Parker Cheatham, son of Heather and Tim Cheatham, organized the very first Touch-a-Truck fundraiser event in Appomattox on Aug. 27, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WDBJ7.com

BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as takeout only

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new takeout-only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in his hometown.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox Town Council talks of new business at old plant, more

Appomattox Town Manager Terry McGhee said he received a call Aug. 23, the day of the Appomattox Town Council meeting, from Jamie Gillespie, director of economic development for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, to inform him of updates in doing business at the site of the old Thomasville Furniture plant in Appomattox.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

Bang?: Gun-scare and lockdown at Charlottesville High School

The following message was disseminated to Charlottesville High School staff and families just after 4:00 PM:. I wanted to follow up to give you an update about this afternoon’s events. At approximately 2:00, we received a call to notify us of a possible firearm at the school. We immediately asked students to remain in 5th period with classroom doors locked while the police arrived to investigate. After speaking with a student, reviewing video footage, and examining the perimeter of the school (including McIntire Park), police and school administrators issued an all clear around 2:40pm for students to resume their normal schedules. No weapons have been found.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Man sentenced in Appomattox County fatal shooting

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 7 suspended in a fatal shooting that happened in July 2021. As we’ve reported previously, the shooting happened in a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road and resulted in the death of Carlos Rican Roman Jr., 34, of Spout Spring.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA

