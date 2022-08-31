Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire state
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollars
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in need
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in Lynchburg
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost Town
WSLS
Cougars fall short to the Staunton Storm
COVINGTON, Va. – Staunton Storm brought the fire to Covington on Friday night. The Storm kept Covington driving, and the Cougars made some impressive defensive plays, but they fell short. The Storm was victorious, with a final score of 40-7.
Forest, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Staunton River High School football team will have a game with Jefferson Forest High School on September 02, 2022, 15:45:00. Staunton River High SchoolJefferson Forest High School.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 2: Waynesboro vs. Stuarts Draft
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rivals Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft square off in week two.
timesvirginian.com
New ACHS cheer coach encourages ‘engagement’ in the sport
Ashley Christian recently was named the new head coach of the varsity cheerleading squad at Appomattox County High School (ACHS). She is quite familiar with the Raider cheer program, having spent the last six years as junior varsity coach. Christian replaces Jean Bowman, who decided to not return as varsity...
WATCH: UVA Football Reveals All-Orange Uniforms for 2022 Season Opener
UVA football will wear a brand new all-orange uniform combo against Richmond on Saturday
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 2 Scores (9/2/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FootballFriday. Scores for Week 2 - September 2, 2022 (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) Abingdon 13, Christiansburg 22 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Staunton 40 Covington 7. Magna Vista 35 Dan River 14. E. Montgomery 0, Rural Retreat 39 (FINAL/THURSDAY) E.C. Glass 56 Gretna 6. Patrick...
CBS Sports
Watch Virginia vs. Richmond: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Virginia Cavaliers will play against a Division II opponent, the Richmond Spiders, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers struggled last year, ending up 6-6. How To Watch. When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Where:...
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?
It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from. Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding (...)
timesvirginian.com
‘Touch-a-Truck’ fundraiser event brings jubilant crowd
A duo of Appomattox County High School seniors planned and executed a remarkable event Saturday, Aug. 27, at Triangle Square. Gray Comeau, son of Cheryl and Greg Comeau, and Parker Cheatham, son of Heather and Tim Cheatham, organized the very first Touch-a-Truck fundraiser event in Appomattox on Aug. 27, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as takeout only
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new takeout-only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in his hometown.
WDBJ7.com
Appomattox County High School educator receives ‘Teacher of the Year’ award
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education has awarded an Appomattox County High School educator ‘Teacher of the Year’. Megan Graves is one of the school’s alternative program instructors. She also teaches special education and coaches track. School administrators say Graves is always coming...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
cbs19news
Charlottesville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville High School students were placed in a brief lockdown Thursday following a report of a student with a gun. Police say that this happened just after 2 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the school and found no weapons. Students were asked to stay in...
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox Town Council talks of new business at old plant, more
Appomattox Town Manager Terry McGhee said he received a call Aug. 23, the day of the Appomattox Town Council meeting, from Jamie Gillespie, director of economic development for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, to inform him of updates in doing business at the site of the old Thomasville Furniture plant in Appomattox.
WDBJ7.com
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
WSET
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
schillingshow.com
Bang?: Gun-scare and lockdown at Charlottesville High School
The following message was disseminated to Charlottesville High School staff and families just after 4:00 PM:. I wanted to follow up to give you an update about this afternoon’s events. At approximately 2:00, we received a call to notify us of a possible firearm at the school. We immediately asked students to remain in 5th period with classroom doors locked while the police arrived to investigate. After speaking with a student, reviewing video footage, and examining the perimeter of the school (including McIntire Park), police and school administrators issued an all clear around 2:40pm for students to resume their normal schedules. No weapons have been found.
WSLS
Man sentenced in Appomattox County fatal shooting
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 7 suspended in a fatal shooting that happened in July 2021. As we’ve reported previously, the shooting happened in a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road and resulted in the death of Carlos Rican Roman Jr., 34, of Spout Spring.
