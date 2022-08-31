ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Investigation opened into fatal June hit-and-run accident in South Florida

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZsKF_0hcWAh9J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTeJi_0hcWAh9J00
Photo: Getty Images

Fort Lauderdale, FL - South Florida traffic detectives have opened an investigation into the fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a man a month after he was hit.

On June 30th, the man was involved in a hit-and-run accident with the driver of a Chevy Malibu on Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Park Drive near Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video captured the driver of the Chevy Malibu turning into the intersection and crashing into the man's car.

The man was seen getting out of his car and trying to talk to the driver of the Malibu, who fled the scene, running over the man in the process.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd says “the driver who hit the victim stopped briefly but then kept going, actually knocking the victim down and then running over him.”

The victim suffered injuries but was walked away from June's crash.

However, according to detectives, the victim succumbed to his injuries on July 21st.

Following the man's death, traffic homicide detectives opened an investigation into the accident.

Codd says detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible, telling WSVN "detectives are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or who knows the driver or who knows where this vehicle is, to please contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward Crime Stoppers."

Anyone with information on June's fatal hit-and-run is encouraged to call the Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

BSO investigate crash in Deerfield Beach; 1 dead

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal collision in Deerfield Beach closed off roads. BSO deputies received a call about a crash that occurred on Southwest 10th Street and 12th Avenue, around 7 a.m., Friday. A gas tanker truck collided with a motorcyclist in front of the entrance of a...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accidents
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying

David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicide Detectives#Traffic Accident#Surveillance#Bso
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Click10.com

Miami police investigating after one man shot in Overtown

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The condition...
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Man robs mother at grocery store in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL– — Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a mother and her children at gunpoint. The incident occurred at a grocery store on Aug. 23, around 4 p.m. Surveillance video shows the suspect driving into the grocery store parking lot and parking a distance...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy