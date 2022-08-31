Investigation opened into fatal June hit-and-run accident in South Florida

Photo: Getty Images

Fort Lauderdale, FL - South Florida traffic detectives have opened an investigation into the fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a man a month after he was hit.

On June 30th, the man was involved in a hit-and-run accident with the driver of a Chevy Malibu on Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Park Drive near Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video captured the driver of the Chevy Malibu turning into the intersection and crashing into the man's car.

The man was seen getting out of his car and trying to talk to the driver of the Malibu, who fled the scene, running over the man in the process.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd says “the driver who hit the victim stopped briefly but then kept going, actually knocking the victim down and then running over him.”

The victim suffered injuries but was walked away from June's crash.

However, according to detectives, the victim succumbed to his injuries on July 21st.

Following the man's death, traffic homicide detectives opened an investigation into the accident.

Codd says detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible, telling WSVN "detectives are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or who knows the driver or who knows where this vehicle is, to please contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward Crime Stoppers."

Anyone with information on June's fatal hit-and-run is encouraged to call the Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.