ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Who wins Oregon vs Georgia?

How do we see the No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia football game playing out today? The DuckTerritory.com staff has made their staff predictions ahead of Saturday's big game. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will make his head coaching debut on Saturday after being named the program's 35th head coach back on December 11, 2021. Lanning's start as head coach comes against the team he just helped lead to a national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs. Lanning served as the SEC powerhouse's defensive coordinator for the previous three years.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 1: How to bet Utah State-Alabama

Some bettors are very vested in the Utah State Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide game on Saturday night. Those gamblers took a flyer on the Aggies upsetting Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, then running the table in the Mountain West Conference to position Utah State for a College Football Playoff bid. The early Utah State bettors stand to win $1 million (on a $1,000 bet) if the Aggies claim the natty.
LOGAN, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former USC lineman Maximus Gibbs hits the transfer portal to join Jackson State

Former St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) lineman Maximus Gibbs has decided to transfer to Jackson State, according to 247Sports.com. The 6-7, 385-pound lineman committed to USC in April of 2020, but has decided to transfer. Gibbs came to USC as a three-star offensive lineman in the 2021 signing class, but was switched to defensive lineman last season before going back to the offensive side of the ball.
JACKSON, MS
ESPN

Suspect UNC secondary faces challenge in App State QB Brice

Northern Carolina (1-0) at Appalachian State (0-0), Saturday, noon EDT (ESPNU) Line: North Carolina by 1/2 point, according to . In-state bragging rights. Appalachian State defeated North Carolina in 2019 in Chapel Hill, a loss that didn't sit well with Tar Heels fans given the Mountaineers have always been viewed as the little brother. But Appalachian State has repeatedly found itself in the Top 25 since moving up to the FBS and has made its mark in the Sun Belt Conference with four titles. This game has been sold out since July with more than 30,000 fans expected at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. Both schools have high aspirations and received votes in the AP preseason Top 25. A victory here would be a huge momentum boost for the winner.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Oregon vs. Georgia prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022

With all eyes of the college football world watching, a doozy will be on tap on Saturday when the 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks take on the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Join us for our college football odds series, where our Oregon-Georgia prediction and pick will be made. The Oregon Ducks […] The post College Football Odds: Oregon vs. Georgia prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
College Football HQ

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 1

The 2022 college football season is finally here and with it, our first look at the official AP top 25 rankings going into the first weekend. Georgia is the defending national champion, winning its first College Football Playoff and the Bulldogs' first overall title since 1980. Last year saw two ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon football 2022 game-by-game schedule predictions by Ducks Wire staff

It’s been an especially long offseason for the Oregon Ducks, and one that has been filled with news and storylines. With one coaching staff out, and another one in, the past handful of months has been a whirlwind for Duck fans to follow. But now it’s officially game week, and the Georgia Bulldogs are on the docket. This is not just any game, but a massive showdown with the defending national champions, and of course, the former team of Oregon’s new head coach Dan Lanning. It’s sure to be an unbelievable atmosphere in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, and one...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy