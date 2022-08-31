Read full article on original website
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
Review: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Is Filled With Beautiful Images and Tired Archetypes
In the beginning, there is Galadriel. How could it be any other way?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1&2 review: "This could be the one fantasy show to rule them all"
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will change television forever. That’s not hyperbole – there’s simply that much weighing on the series’ metaphorical shoulders. Much has been made of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos spending almost $1 billion on the first season alone. Should this adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work not become a water-cooler sensation, it’s unlikely any streamer will risk spending that much money on a...
A new 'Lord of the Rings' prequel quietly confronts an uncomfortable legacy
J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist rebukers of his day, Winston Churchill for example, his “Middle-earth” fantasy world is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront that uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply ingrained ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review – so astounding it makes House of the Dragon look amateur
The visual splendour of this rich, gorgeous Tolkien drama will make you gawp throughout. Watch it on the largest TV you can
Polygon
What to watch for The Rings of Power to get reacquainted with Lord of the Rings
This weekend sees the release of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon’s mega-sized series is one of The Big TV Events of the Year, and it’s also a great reason to revisit earlier entries in J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe. Believe it...
Polygon
The Rings of Power does something new with orcs by going full Alien
[Ed. note: This post contains light spoilers for the end of episode 2 of Rings of Power.]. In the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, our glimpses of orcs are fairly limited. But even so, they’re like nothing like what we’ve seen of them on screen before. Though they’re still a threat, they’re no longer a swarm. Instead, the Amazon show is showing just how scary one of them can be.
Polygon
Behind Galadriel's life-or-death choice in the Rings of Power premiere
The climax of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first episode is a doozy. Weary warrior Galadriel spends the whole episode wrestling with a weighty decision, and in the final scene she makes a pivotal choice in a riot of light and music and ocean waters. It’s beautiful. It’s moving!
Polygon
This Lord of the Rings Middle-earth map can help you navigate The Rings of Power
J.R.R. Tolkien didn’t just love maps — he ascribed the entire world-building success of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings to his cartographical exercises. And it’s no surprise that the new Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power honors Tolkien’s achievement in rendering Middle-earth in map form.
Polygon
Everything The Rings of Power revisits from the Lord of the Rings trilogy (so far)
One of the appeals of a sprawling prequel series like The Rings of Power is in seeing the world you love from the Lord of the Rings movies (and the Hobbit trilogy, we see and appreciate those fans as well) in a very different form. This lets fans participate on another level entirely, making every new tidbit that the show reveals a puzzle in and of itself, a pocket mystery where we already know the end, but not the “how” or “why.”
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 1 Recap: That's What I'm Tolkien 'Bout
Once upon a time, a being with unlimited power and resources crafted a device to dominate all human life. But enough about Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos! We’re here to talk about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Bezos’s billion-dollar baby — a massive gamble designed to capitalize on the blockbuster success of Peter Jackson’s two Tolkien trilogies, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, by bringing the world of Middle-earth to the small screen with a big-screen budget in hopes of creating the next Game of Thrones fantasy sensation.
