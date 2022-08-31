Region 2-5A Greenwood (0-2) at Dorman (2-0) The Cavaliers will look to stay unbeaten as they host the Greenwood Eagles this Friday. Greenwood will pose a different challenge for Dorman with their option offense, as the two previous games the Cavs have faced teams that run a spread style offense. Last week Dorman jumped out to a 35-7 lead over North Augusta before the Yellow Jackets made it close in the fourth quarter. Dorman running back Kendell Lewis then sealed the win with an 84 yard touchdown catch on a screen play that put the game out of reach. Dorman was balanced on offense last week with 226 yards passing and 198 rushing in the win. I think Dorman will once again be able to move the ball on offense, but the question is how they will handle the option attack. If they can remain disciplined on defense and force some three and outs like they did last week, I like the Cavaliers to come away with another comfortable win to move to 3-0 under Coach Curtis.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO