Packer goes off on reporter for 'crazy statement' about Clemson
During ACC Network's new daily studio show, ACC PM, Mark Packer on Thursday called out David Ubben of The Athletic. Packer went off on Ubben for thinking that Clemson could easily lose six and (...)
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Hands Out Gift to Tiger Teammates
DJ Uiagalelei, who's worked hard in the offseason to improve as a quarterback and a leader, helps Clemson Tigers "block out the noise" this season with a gift.
clemsonsportstalk.com
No. 1 Clemson Takes on In-State Rival South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are hitting the road for the first time this season to Columbia, S.C. to take on South Carolina on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m as part of the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The match will stream on ESPN+.
Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?
It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from. Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding (...)
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. South Carolina
No. 1 Clemson Takes on In-State Rival South Carolina. 📍 Columbia, S.C. (Stone Stadium) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 2 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are hitting the road for the first time this season to Columbia, S.C. to take on its in-state rival on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m as part of the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The match will stream on ESPN+.
Chesnee, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Walhalla High School football team will have a game with Chesnee High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 2 4A/5A Preview
Region 2-5A Greenwood (0-2) at Dorman (2-0) The Cavaliers will look to stay unbeaten as they host the Greenwood Eagles this Friday. Greenwood will pose a different challenge for Dorman with their option offense, as the two previous games the Cavs have faced teams that run a spread style offense. Last week Dorman jumped out to a 35-7 lead over North Augusta before the Yellow Jackets made it close in the fourth quarter. Dorman running back Kendell Lewis then sealed the win with an 84 yard touchdown catch on a screen play that put the game out of reach. Dorman was balanced on offense last week with 226 yards passing and 198 rushing in the win. I think Dorman will once again be able to move the ball on offense, but the question is how they will handle the option attack. If they can remain disciplined on defense and force some three and outs like they did last week, I like the Cavaliers to come away with another comfortable win to move to 3-0 under Coach Curtis.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape
It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
WYFF4.com
'Generational change': Upstate leaders share thoughts on proposed 31-mile Saluda Grade Trail
LANDRUM, S.C. — A group of community leaders and stakeholders met at the Landrum Train Depot Thursday morning to learn more about a potential 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Railroad. It was part of an event organized by the Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce. The rail lines are...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Williamson’s Paint Center, longtime Landrum family business, sold to national chain
LANDRUM – Williamson’s Paint Center has been an anchor in the Landrum community since opening its doors in 1985. Although the paint center will remain open, the downtown store will now be part of Spectrum Paint, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company with more than 500 employees and 88 stores nationwide.
FOX Carolina
Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
LIST: Where to catch a $3 movie in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For just one day and one day only, all tickets, all movies, all formats, all showtimes are only $3. The deal was created by the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day which is Saturday, Sept. 3.
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium
Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
Michelin to host hiring event Friday
Michelin will host a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
furman.edu
Philanthropist and former Fountain Inn City Attorney Melvin Younts dies at 93
The Greenville Journal remembers philanthropist, Furman University alumnus and former Fountain Inn City Attorney Melvin Younts, who died Aug. 27. The local news source cites several projects and causes the Younts family contributed to, including the Melvin and Dollie Younts Conference Center and Paladin Plaza on the Furman campus. Melvin Younts, a former Furman Advisory Committee member, died at the age of 93. A 1950 alumnus, he studied political science at Furman and received his J.D. from the University of South Carolina.
gsabizwire.com
NGU Returns Wood Name to Historic Tigerville Store
Tigerville, SC - A 168-year-old part of the Tigerville community was renamed earlier this month, honoring its historic role in the Greenville County community which is home to North Greenville University’s main campus. NGU’s remodeled campus store on the north edge of the campus is now Wood’s General Store,...
thelocalpalate.com
Savoring Spartanburg, South Carolina
What was once known as “Hub City” for the rays of railroad tracks that transported textiles from the manufacturing hotspot, Spartanburg is now recognized as a South Carolina hub for the arts, dining, and adventure—so much so that it has a new nickname: Sparkle City. With its downtown recently revitalized and its proximity to—and views of—the Carolinas’ treasured stretch of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Spartanburg is a microcosm of every metropolis, all contained in a snow-globe-sized city with ample activity.
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: Spiritfest brings uplifting gospel greats to Bon Secours Wellness Arena
For the past 30 years, Spiritfest has brought some of the finest gospel music in the country to the Upstate. Working in partnership with the Greenville Memorial Auditorium, the Bi-Lo Center and now Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Spiritfest founder Elijah Ray and his company, Eray Promotions, have put platinum-selling, Grammy-award-winning artists like Kirk Franklin, The Rance Allen Group, The Canton Spirituals, The Gospel Legends and many more onstage in front of thousands of fans since 1991.
FOX Carolina
Upstate radio station switches to Christmas music this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station is starting the Christmas celebration early this year. Magic 98.9 is switching to all-holiday music through Labor Day weekend. The change is just temporary, though. On Sep. 6, they will switch back to adult contemporary music until closer to the holiday...
