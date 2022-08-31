Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace will not drive the #23 Toyota
Bubba Wallace will not compete behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #23 Toyota during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series postseason. 23XI Racing have decided to move Bubba Wallace, the full-time driver of the #23 Toyota, to the #45 Toyota for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kurt Busch, the...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announce driver change for Darlington
Denny Hamlin was supposed to compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, but he will not do so. Denny Hamlin has competed in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway for Joe Gibbs Racing during each of the last seven seasons, so it was no surprise when the team announced earlier this week that he would be behind the wheel of the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in Saturday’s race at the “Lady in Black”.
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation
The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister Reacts To His Big Night
On Wednesday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in a late model stock car race for the first time in nearly 25 years. Not only did the legendary driver go back to his roots, he also notched a solid third-place finish in the CARS Tour's Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Parenting Photo Is Going Viral Today
On Thursday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in his first late model stock car race since 1997. He finished in third place at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Earnhardt was emotional in his post-race interview, saying, "When I was standing here before the race started, I almost wanted to cry." Roughly 12...
Bubba Wallace's Sponsors Make Decision On Car Change
On Wednesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Bubba Wallace will be given a unique opportunity. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs. "With 23XI No. 45 car in the owners playoffs, Bubba...
NASCAR: Possible Kevin Harvick replacement emerging for 2024?
Kevin Harvick hinted at retiring from NASCAR last year, and his contract is set to run out in 2023. Could his replacement be a familiar face?. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is still thriving in his NASCAR Cup Series career, recently picking up back-to-back wins at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond Raceway.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denny Hamlin’s Decision Signals a New Concern for Joe Gibbs Racing and NASCAR
Denny Hamlin heads to the demanding Darlington track for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs one week after the hardest crash he can recall. The post Denny Hamlin’s Decision Signals a New Concern for Joe Gibbs Racing and NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Policy Change News
With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set to begin very soon, an important announcement was made regarding the damaged vehicle policy. NASCAR is increasing the damaged vehicle policy clock from six minutes to 10 minutes for the playoffs. According to Bob Pockrass, teams felt like they needed the extra...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Three races remain before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Seven drivers have clinched a position in the playoffs via a win: AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones. Riley Herbst, Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg...
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington Raceway
The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sunday with one of NASCAR’s classic events — the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Sixteen playoff drivers (and the rest of the field) will test NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway in the first race of the first playoff round. Chase Elliott, a...
Phil Mickelson Makes His Thoughts On Playing 2023 Masters Very Clear
On Thursday, players who joined the LIV Golf series officially had their PGA Tour cards revoked for the upcoming 2022-23 season — even former lifetime member Phil Mickelson. While these players will be unable to participate in any PGA Tour events, there's still a chance they'll be allowed to participate in independent majors.
GOLF・
NASCAR: Kaulig Racing set date for 2023 driver announcement
Kaulig Racing have confirmed that they are slated to make a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Wednesday, October 5. Kaulig Racing are one of very few teams without anything announced regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. But that is set to change next month. On Friday afternoon,...
FOX Sports
Kyle Busch still searching for 2023 Cup Series ride as NASCAR playoffs begin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch seems to think he might soon have a home for 2023. If anything has come from his uncertain future, it’s that he has been living with an unsettled gut the past few months, with the NASCAR playoffs set to begin. "The stress of...
Kirk Herbstreit Accidentally Swears During College GameDay
It happens to the best of us.
NASCAR drivers feeling the hits more in Next Gen car
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The jolts are more jarring, the impacts feel harder and the pain hangs on longer for NASCAR drivers in the first season of the Next Gen car. Stories of sore backs, headaches and damaged ribs that don’t heal as quickly as they did in the past are more common heading into the opener of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0