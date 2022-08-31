ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace will not drive the #23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace will not compete behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #23 Toyota during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series postseason. 23XI Racing have decided to move Bubba Wallace, the full-time driver of the #23 Toyota, to the #45 Toyota for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kurt Busch, the...
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announce driver change for Darlington

Denny Hamlin was supposed to compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, but he will not do so. Denny Hamlin has competed in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway for Joe Gibbs Racing during each of the last seven seasons, so it was no surprise when the team announced earlier this week that he would be behind the wheel of the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in Saturday’s race at the “Lady in Black”.
DARLINGTON, SC
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation

The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
MOTORSPORTS
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Parenting Photo Is Going Viral Today

On Thursday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in his first late model stock car race since 1997. He finished in third place at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Earnhardt was emotional in his post-race interview, saying, "When I was standing here before the race started, I almost wanted to cry." Roughly 12...
MOTORSPORTS
Bubba Wallace's Sponsors Make Decision On Car Change

On Wednesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Bubba Wallace will be given a unique opportunity. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs. "With 23XI No. 45 car in the owners playoffs, Bubba...
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Possible Kevin Harvick replacement emerging for 2024?

Kevin Harvick hinted at retiring from NASCAR last year, and his contract is set to run out in 2023. Could his replacement be a familiar face?. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is still thriving in his NASCAR Cup Series career, recently picking up back-to-back wins at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Policy Change News

With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set to begin very soon, an important announcement was made regarding the damaged vehicle policy. NASCAR is increasing the damaged vehicle policy clock from six minutes to 10 minutes for the playoffs. According to Bob Pockrass, teams felt like they needed the extra...
NFL
Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Three races remain before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Seven drivers have clinched a position in the playoffs via a win: AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones. Riley Herbst, Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg...
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington Raceway

The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sunday with one of NASCAR’s classic events — the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Sixteen playoff drivers (and the rest of the field) will test NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway in the first race of the first playoff round. Chase Elliott, a...
MOTORSPORTS
Phil Mickelson Makes His Thoughts On Playing 2023 Masters Very Clear

On Thursday, players who joined the LIV Golf series officially had their PGA Tour cards revoked for the upcoming 2022-23 season — even former lifetime member Phil Mickelson. While these players will be unable to participate in any PGA Tour events, there's still a chance they'll be allowed to participate in independent majors.
GOLF
NASCAR: Kaulig Racing set date for 2023 driver announcement

Kaulig Racing have confirmed that they are slated to make a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Wednesday, October 5. Kaulig Racing are one of very few teams without anything announced regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. But that is set to change next month. On Friday afternoon,...
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR drivers feeling the hits more in Next Gen car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The jolts are more jarring, the impacts feel harder and the pain hangs on longer for NASCAR drivers in the first season of the Next Gen car. Stories of sore backs, headaches and damaged ribs that don’t heal as quickly as they did in the past are more common heading into the opener of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
CHARLOTTE, NC
