WacoTrib.com
West Virginia officials investigating underground mine death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk Mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
Law center damaged in Kentucky floods hosts benefit concert
WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building. The Appalachian Citizens Law Center's law office in Whitesburg was inundated by flood waters, sending mud and water into the building. The law center works on environmental law cases and aids coal miners with black lung claims, among other work.
