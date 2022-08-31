Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to heartwarming Iowa tradition
College football is rich in history and tradition all over the country, whether it’s Script Ohio at Ohio State, the jump around at Wisconsin, or the Fan Club banner at Michigan. But a recent tradition at Iowa has recently become one of the best and most beloved traditions in all of college football.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa fans are already tired of Brian Ferentz's offense with Week 1 performance
Not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two false starts and shanked 17 yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms on Saturday. The Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and at some points, even ineffective, adding to fans’ ire. Angry Iowa fans took to Twitter to express their frustration.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa just had the most Big Ten scoring drive of the season in Week 1
The Iowa Hawkeyes opened up the 2022 college football season Saturday against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Iowa started the drive at South Dakota State’s 33 yard-line, meaning it had great field position. The Hawkeyes had a 6-yard pass, a run for a loss of 1 yard and an incomplete pass. On 4th down, Iowa elected to kick a 46-yard field goal and nailed it.
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-South Dakota State game
The Iowa football team will kick off its 2022 campaign this Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will welcome the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to Iowa City at 11 a.m. Iowa and South Dakota State finished the 2021 season 10-4 and 11-4, respectively. The Jackrabbits finished fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference Standings and the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West.
Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game
Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
Iowa City Freshman Hits a 6 Million-to-1 Golf Shot [VIDEO]
Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick is a Freshman at Iowa City West and early on in his high school golf career, he made a memory that will last a lifetime. According to KCRG, he was playing in his first ever high school golf meet at the Airport National Golf Course and accomplished something that happens about one out of 6 million times.
Eastern Iowa Golf Course to Close Down for Good
With the exciting news about an Iowa high school student making a 6 million to 1 shot yesterday, today would be a full 180 for the game of golf, as one Eastern Iowa golf course plans on closing its doors for good in the upcoming days. La Porte City Golf...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
ADM-backed proposed carbon pipeline to pass through several QCA counties, including Clinton Co.
CLINTON, Iowa — A proposed pipeline that would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton would span about 280-miles across five Quad City area counties, according to a preliminary map of the project. Archer Daniels Midland Company, known as ADM, is partnering with Wolf...
KCRG.com
Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Sweet Potato Ale Makes a Comeback This Week
Great news. One of our favorite seasonal beers has made its triumphant return. Sweet Potato Ale is back at Bent River Brewing Co. This medium-bodied wheat beer is brewed with sweet potato, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove. It's great by itself, but if you do have Sweet Potato half...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
KCJJ
Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game
Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
