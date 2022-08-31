ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:45 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing a back-up in traffic in Pulaski County, VDOT said. The incident happened at the 90.7 milemarker on I-81, and the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Farmburguesa

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — “Good Day Virginia” is kicking off its newest segment, Foodie Friday! Each Friday, WFXR News will highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Our first Foodie Friday involves a journey to the Grandin area to take a bite out of some local...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Solar company seeks special use permit for 2,578 acres

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application, Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a special use permit for a 2,578 acre utility scale solar farm. The public is invited to speak on the project and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The project is located along Hopewell Road,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

How the future of the car industry is changing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The future of buying a car could look different with more local dealerships being bought by larger corporations. Gary Duncan has been in the automotive industry for decades, and is now selling his Acura, Audi and BMW dealerships to a larger company. He explained how the national trend is affecting dealerships in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg

(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash,. The crash occurred Saturday morning at 3:37 on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County. Detectives said a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. A crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 118. As of 1:09 p.m., the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stick with 10 News as this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA

