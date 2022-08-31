Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Hazmat incident cleared after causing miles-long backup on I-81 South in Wythe Co.
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday afternoon motorists are backed up for several miles along I-81 South as crews conduct a hazardous materials cleanup operation at the site of a disabled tractor-trailer in Wythe County. As of this writing, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the southbound right lane...
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:45 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing a back-up in traffic in Pulaski County, VDOT said. The incident happened at the 90.7 milemarker on I-81, and the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed.
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Farmburguesa
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — “Good Day Virginia” is kicking off its newest segment, Foodie Friday! Each Friday, WFXR News will highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Our first Foodie Friday involves a journey to the Grandin area to take a bite out of some local...
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WSET
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
chathamstartribune.com
Solar company seeks special use permit for 2,578 acres
The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application, Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a special use permit for a 2,578 acre utility scale solar farm. The public is invited to speak on the project and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The project is located along Hopewell Road,...
WDBJ7.com
How the future of the car industry is changing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The future of buying a car could look different with more local dealerships being bought by larger corporations. Gary Duncan has been in the automotive industry for decades, and is now selling his Acura, Audi and BMW dealerships to a larger company. He explained how the national trend is affecting dealerships in Roanoke.
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
wfirnews.com
Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg
(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash,. The crash occurred Saturday morning at 3:37 on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County. Detectives said a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off...
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
WDBJ7.com
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
WSET
'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. A crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 118. As of 1:09 p.m., the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stick with 10 News as this...
