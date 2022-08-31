Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
Braves make statement against Cy Young candidate
The Atlanta Braves took Miami Marlins ace and NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara deep multiple times on Friday, Sept. 2. The Atlanta Braves are entering a critical final month of the 2022 season, as they are just three games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. After their series win over the Colorado Rockies, Atlanta began their three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Friday, Sept. 2. In the first game, the Braves faced a tough test in the form of Marlins ace and NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara.
MLB・
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 3 (MadBum Looking More Like BADBum in Arizona)
The Milwaukee Brewers keep falling further and further out of the National League wild card race; and look to last year's NL Cy Young winner in Corbin Burnes to save them in Arizona tonight against the Diamondbacks. Milwaukee's lost two straight and four consecutive games on the road. Despite being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Back the Cardinals to Keep Crushing Lefties)
This is the time of the year when you have so much information about every team in the MLB. We’ve played so many games and have so much information about nearly everyone that we can really home in on games and even innings to make our money. When fall comes around some people lose interest in baseball, but it is the best time of the year to capitalize as a bettor. So, let’s make some money on September baseball and No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning Bets.
MLB・
MLB Underdog of the Day (Back Colorado Against the Cincinnati Lefty)
Right now, I’m sitting here with App State on my TV and it has me thinking about underdogs. Thinking about one of the best upsets in college football history. Now, my underdog of the day is not going to be App State knocking off Michigan, but it is a team with plus odds that’ll win you some money.
FanSided
279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0