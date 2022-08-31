ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs

The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves make statement against Cy Young candidate

The Atlanta Braves took Miami Marlins ace and NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara deep multiple times on Friday, Sept. 2. The Atlanta Braves are entering a critical final month of the 2022 season, as they are just three games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. After their series win over the Colorado Rockies, Atlanta began their three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Friday, Sept. 2. In the first game, the Braves faced a tough test in the form of Marlins ace and NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FanSided

Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Back the Cardinals to Keep Crushing Lefties)

This is the time of the year when you have so much information about every team in the MLB. We’ve played so many games and have so much information about nearly everyone that we can really home in on games and even innings to make our money. When fall comes around some people lose interest in baseball, but it is the best time of the year to capitalize as a bettor. So, let’s make some money on September baseball and No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning Bets.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy